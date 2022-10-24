ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Beach, OR

Related
nbc16.com

Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties

Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
RIDDLE, OR
nbc16.com

Commissioners in Coos County host annual chat

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Coos County Board of Commissioners to its Wednesday Business Connection. From saving taxpayers money to county upgrades, the three-member board shared updates with community members. The Solid Waste Department and the Parks Department are in the black,...
COOS COUNTY, OR

