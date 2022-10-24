Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Ed Lund Park closed to accommodate fence installation at Fire Station in Empire
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has hired a private contractor to install a new fence at Fire Station No. 2 in Empire. The city says in order to accommodate the installation, Ed Lund Park, on 135 S. Wall Street, will be closed Thursday and Friday, October 27th and 28th.
nbc16.com
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
nbc16.com
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
nbc16.com
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
nbc16.com
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
nbc16.com
Commissioners in Coos County host annual chat
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Coos County Board of Commissioners to its Wednesday Business Connection. From saving taxpayers money to county upgrades, the three-member board shared updates with community members. The Solid Waste Department and the Parks Department are in the black,...
nbc16.com
Bay Area Chamber of Commerce to hold business class to teach holiday preparedness
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce wants to get local businesses ready for the holiday rush. On November 1, they'll hold their third Business Builders class at the Newmark Center at 1988 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. The class will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Comments / 0