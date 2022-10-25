ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee education leaders look to address dropping college-going rates

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — College-going rates for Tennessee students are down. State education leaders are seeking out viable solutions to get those numbers back up.

On Monday, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) hosted its “Momentum Year 2023″ work session. Several community stakeholders, including K-12 and higher education leaders, were in attendance. The goal — to find ways to get students interested in college following high school graduation.

“Students who engage in training or education after high school have a better shot in terms of their career,” said Troy Grant, Senior Director of College Access for THEC. Tennessee’s college-going rate shows a drop from 63.8% in 2017 to 52.8% in 2021. This means fewer students across the state are choosing college after high school.

“Students are needing more support through summer bridge programs and remediation,” said Jamia Stokes, Senior Director of Postsecondary Pathways at Tennessee SCORE. “They’re needing additional counseling support; they’re needing additional tutoring support.”

In a roundtable session, state education leaders were in Memphis Monday to brainstorm solutions to fix the downward trend, hoping to get more students enrolled in college. Some leaders said starting early is key.

“Learning about college late in your junior, senior year, that’s a real disadvantage for students,” said Marlon Ross, Program Director for the Peer Power Foundation. “Promoting college starting as soon as the first day of 9th grade, I think that’s extremely important.”

THEC announced a 3-prong plan to improve the college-going rate, which includes, boosting the numbers to 60% for the class of 2023, increasing adult enrollment, and improving workforce training options.

“It’s an ambitious goal. It puts us back to pre-pandemic levels and it’s only going to happen with the partnership of local communities,” said Grant.

Memphis was one of eight stops on the Momentum Year 2023 Tour. Similar work sessions will get underway across the state through August.

