Chapel Hill, NC

'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient

James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Horror in the Forest: Where the Real Terror Lies

Spooky trees are a staple of Halloween decorations, and haunted forests stretch from the Wizard of Oz to Harry Potter to H. R. Pufnstuf. The real woodlands and greenways in and around Chapel Hill and Carrboro manifest many bizarre and fantastical trees from a combination of species, soil, and weather conditions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus

Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Police Charge 1 for Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest in Front of Library

The UNC Police Department charged an Orange County resident, who is not affiliated with the university, for drug possession and resisting arrest on Monday night. Public safety officials shared a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the incident to the campus community, saying UNC Police officers responded to a complaint of drug use near the entrance to the Undergraduate Library. Upon arrival, police say 26-year-old Darius Allen was using drugs and initially resisted arrest by the officers. Allen was charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest before being referred to the Orange County Detention Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

High school on lockdown after student hurt in fight, BB gun found

WENDELL, N.C. — A North Carolina high school went into lockdown Monday morning after one person was hurt in a fight. East Wake High School in Wendell was locked down after a student was injured. According to the sheriff, the student suffered minor injuries and was picked up by...
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A woman was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim, and she was pronounced deceased by EMS responders. Police are still...
DURHAM, NC

