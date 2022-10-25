James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO