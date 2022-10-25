Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
WRAL
Personal safety teacher emphasizes awareness, identifying suspicious behavior through TikTok
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Do you have what it takes to outsmart an attacker who wants to hurt you?. Churches, malls and school campuses are all public spaces where anyone could be vulnerable to attack these days. In Chapel Hill, thousands are posed to gather for Halloween celebrations on Franklin Street next Monday.
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
cbs17
Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
WRAL
'I don't want to be a pawn': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim feels city-sponsored event was too politically charged
RALEIGH, N.C. — The fiancé of one of Raleigh’s mass shooting victims told WRAL News that he feels used after participation in Sunday’s city-sponsored Raleigh Healing Together event. Rob Steele, who was set to marry Mary Marshall this upcoming Saturday, said he feels lied to and...
Funeral planned Thursday for Hedingham shooting victim, a dog lover
RALEIGH, N.C. — A visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Nicole Connors. Connors' life will be celebrated beginning at 9 a.m. in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A 12 p.m. funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook and WRAL.com. Connors, 52, is one...
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
Woman shot and killed in Durham park
Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.
WRAL
When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
thelocalreporter.press
Horror in the Forest: Where the Real Terror Lies
Spooky trees are a staple of Halloween decorations, and haunted forests stretch from the Wizard of Oz to Harry Potter to H. R. Pufnstuf. The real woodlands and greenways in and around Chapel Hill and Carrboro manifest many bizarre and fantastical trees from a combination of species, soil, and weather conditions.
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
18-month-old among six shot when gunfire erupts at celebration of life, NC cops say
The child was shot multiple times, officials said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting victim's fiancé questioned vigil's focus
Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims. Steele said he feels lied to and that Sunday's Raleigh Healing Together event carried too much of a political tone. Rob Steele is the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, one of...
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
chapelboro.com
UNC Police Charge 1 for Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest in Front of Library
The UNC Police Department charged an Orange County resident, who is not affiliated with the university, for drug possession and resisting arrest on Monday night. Public safety officials shared a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the incident to the campus community, saying UNC Police officers responded to a complaint of drug use near the entrance to the Undergraduate Library. Upon arrival, police say 26-year-old Darius Allen was using drugs and initially resisted arrest by the officers. Allen was charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest before being referred to the Orange County Detention Center.
WXII 12
High school on lockdown after student hurt in fight, BB gun found
WENDELL, N.C. — A North Carolina high school went into lockdown Monday morning after one person was hurt in a fight. East Wake High School in Wendell was locked down after a student was injured. According to the sheriff, the student suffered minor injuries and was picked up by...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A woman was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim, and she was pronounced deceased by EMS responders. Police are still...
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
Attorney for suspect in North Carolina teen murders tries to keep case in juvenile court
The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 17-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday.
Comments / 0