WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
Hit 5
08-21-30-36-40
(eight, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $880,000
Keno
01-09-10-15-22-23-26-27-28-29-30-37-41-55-57-58-67-74-79-80
(one, nine, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty)
Lotto
15-23-34-35-37-49
(fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
Match 4
02-04-06-10
(two, four, six, ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
Powerball
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000
