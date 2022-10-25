ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

