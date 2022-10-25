Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
Missouri lawmaker pays tribute to former teacher killed in school shooting
ST. LOUIS — When LaKeySha Bosley approached the stage to speak to a crowd of mourners grieving a school shooting, she wasn't just another politician promising to pass gun control measures. She was grieving her own former teacher. "She was a great teacher," Bosley remembered. "She never gave up...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearings which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
Get to know Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri
In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
FOX2now.com
Paralyzed doctor performs surgery at Signature Orthopedics Group in O’Fallon
ST. LOUIS – Nearly 12 years ago, Dr. Ted Rummel of Signature Orthopedics Group had a cyst burst in his spine, paralyzing the surgeon from the waist down. He said through his love of family, friends, and the patients he serves, he is continued in his successful surgery practice in O’Fallon, Missouri at Signature Orthopedics Group.
Columbia Missourian
Constitutional amendments would change Missouri's governing document
With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution. Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana. About opinions in the Missourian:...
KSDK
Voter guide: 2022 ballot for Missouri and Illinois election
The general election is November 8 and people in the St. Louis area are set to vote in Missouri or Illinois. Hot races on the ballot in Missouri include the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House races, St. Louis County Executive, and recreational marijuana. Illinois voters will consider re-electing the governor or his Republican challenger.
Report: Missouri faces the highest turnover, vacancy of nurses in history
Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest vacancy rate of nurses ever, up more than 12% from 2018, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.
Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election
ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
Early voting begins in Missouri Tuesday, Oct. 25
The midterm election is two weeks from Tuesday.
KFVS12
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Former Wildwood, Missouri, mayor dies after cycling accident
WILDWOOD, Mo. — A former Wildwood mayor died Saturday after falling off his bike. St. Louis County police responded to a sick call just after 10 a.m. Saturday near Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood. When officers arrived they found paramedics treating 65-year-old David Glaser for a head...
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
abc17news.com
St. Louis school shooter’s family sought mental health treatment for him and had his gun taken away, police said. Yet tragedy still unfolded
When family members of 19-year-old Orlando Harris grew concerned about his mental health, they seemed to do everything right, the St. Louis police commissioner said. “They contacted us, said that he had a firearm,” Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday. “The mother at the time wanted it out of the...
