Saint Louis, MO

Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Paralyzed doctor performs surgery at Signature Orthopedics Group in O’Fallon

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 12 years ago, Dr. Ted Rummel of Signature Orthopedics Group had a cyst burst in his spine, paralyzing the surgeon from the waist down. He said through his love of family, friends, and the patients he serves, he is continued in his successful surgery practice in O’Fallon, Missouri at Signature Orthopedics Group.
O'FALLON, MO
Constitutional amendments would change Missouri's governing document

With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution. Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana. About opinions in the Missourian:...
MISSOURI STATE
Voter guide: 2022 ballot for Missouri and Illinois election

The general election is November 8 and people in the St. Louis area are set to vote in Missouri or Illinois. Hot races on the ballot in Missouri include the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House races, St. Louis County Executive, and recreational marijuana. Illinois voters will consider re-electing the governor or his Republican challenger.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election

ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis school shooter’s family sought mental health treatment for him and had his gun taken away, police said. Yet tragedy still unfolded

When family members of 19-year-old Orlando Harris grew concerned about his mental health, they seemed to do everything right, the St. Louis police commissioner said. “They contacted us, said that he had a firearm,” Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday. “The mother at the time wanted it out of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

