Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
KTVB
Hailey Bieber Addresses Anti-Semitism, Religion Amid Kanye West Controversy
Hailey Bieber is speaking out. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to condemn anti-Semitism and address religion amid Kanye "Ye" West's controversial tirades and his ongoing public fallout. "You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love...
KTVB
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status as Adidas, GAP Cut Ties After Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye "Ye" West has officially lost his billionaire status. Forbes reported Tuesday that West is no longer on their billionaires' list now that his partnership with Adidas is over. The sportswear company officially decided to end their partnership with West, releasing a statement Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling West's recent comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
KTVB
Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Controversies, Says He 'Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'
Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram with a new message after the fallout surrounding his latest controversies, including his anti-Semitic comments and controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts. The 45-year-old rapper and designer lost numerous partnerships, collaborations, and deals in the wake of his comments, including ones with Adidas, GAP,...
