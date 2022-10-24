Read full article on original website
'I Am Shauna Rae': Shauna and Rylee Spill Sister Secrets and Talk Season 2 (Exclusive)
Shauna Rae and her family are back for season 2 of the TLC reality series, I Am Shauna Rae! Earlier this year, the world was introduced to Shauna, who is a 23-year-old living in an 8-year-old's body, as a result of pituitary dwarfism. Shauna’s condition is the direct result of...
'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)
Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: The Split's Fallout Unfolds as the OG Women Return to the Beach
The OG are back on the beach. On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the original women made their return to the beach to find out once and for all if their initial relationships were going to last, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Genevieve...
Amber Tamblyn Explains Why a Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Is 'Complicated'
Making The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' third installment isn't an easy feat. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Amber Tamblyn revealed what's causing the delay on the project, which was pitched back in 2018. The franchise's first film debuted in 2005 and was followed...
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
'Chucky' Sneak Peek: Sutton Stracke Jokes About Forensic Detectives With Jennifer Tilly (Exclusive)
After it was revealed over the summer that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke would be making her acting debut on season 2 of Chucky, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of her meta appearance opposite best friend Jennifer Tilly. In this "very special episode of Chucky"...
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48
Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Best Wedding Memory and First 'Full House' Anniversary Without Bob Saget (Exclusive)
Jodie Sweetin was a glowing newlywed when she stopped by Universal Studios to guest co-host Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress said "I do" to her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in July, and she recalled her fondest moment from her intimate Malibu wedding day. "My favorite memory of that...
'Chicago Med' Alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Baby No. 2
Baby on board! Patti Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell, are expecting their second child. "Oops we did it again 🤷🏼♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024! @people @colindonnell@ninedaves. 📸: @michaelhullphoto HMU: @katnejatbeauty," the actress wrote next to the Instagram post revealing the news on...
CW's 'Nancy Drew' to End With Season 4
Nancy Drew has solved her final case. The CW mystery drama, led by Kennedy McMann as the titular heroine, will officially end after the fourth season, ET has learned. The series, which is currently in production on season 4, will premiere its final season in the new year. A premiere date will be announced later.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Responds to Her Viral Pod Workout While Bartise Was Pouring His Heart Out
For Love Is Blind star Raven Ross, no man gets in the way of a good Pilates workout. Viewers were shocked when the season 3 contestant decided to fit in a pod workout while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden was pouring his heart out to her. Bartise was in the middle...
'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Sneak Peek: Lauren Graham Leads the Team on a Delicious Mission (Exclusive)
Lauren Graham is leading a delicious mission in the upcoming episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers!. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Graham's Alex Morrow is leading the Ducks in a late-night kitchen raid when she comes across an unexpected intruder. "Your mission, should you choose to accept it,...
Michael J. Fox Shares His Idea for 'Back to the Future' Remake and Talks Christopher Lloyd Reunion (Exclusive)
In a time when reboots and remakes are all the rage, Michael J. Fox says he could definitely see new life for the Back to the Future franchise -- and he's even got a pitch!. "I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty," Fox told ET's Brooke Anderson during a recent sit-down.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
Michael Kopsa, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dead at 66
Michael Kopsa, known for his work on TheX-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died following a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news on Twitter. "The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 of a brain tumor," she wrote on Tuesday. "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
