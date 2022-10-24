ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
Who Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live?' A Guide to Season 48

Saturday Night Live's season 48 is in full swing, with three fun, star-studded episodes under its belt and a whole slew of A-listers and comedy icons gearing up to take the legendary Studio 8H stage. This year, the cast looks quite a bit different, with four fresh new faces after...
'Chicago Med' Alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Baby No. 2

Baby on board! Patti Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell, are expecting their second child. "Oops we did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024! @people @colindonnell@ninedaves. 📸: @michaelhullphoto HMU: @katnejatbeauty," the actress wrote next to the Instagram post revealing the news on...
CW's 'Nancy Drew' to End With Season 4

Nancy Drew has solved her final case. The CW mystery drama, led by Kennedy McMann as the titular heroine, will officially end after the fourth season, ET has learned. The series, which is currently in production on season 4, will premiere its final season in the new year. A premiere date will be announced later.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
Michael Kopsa, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, known for his work on TheX-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died following a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news on Twitter. "The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 of a brain tumor," she wrote on Tuesday. "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."

