WDTV

Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated. Match Recaps. First Round. Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2 Barrackville vs Long Drain:...
BLACKSVILLE, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will continue the annual SOAR Award ceremony events to provide incoming first-time freshmen with a $2,000 scholarship. Fairmont State began the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce educational costs as an institutional commitment to student success and accomplishment. “The SOAR Awards were established...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Conditions improve heading into the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain today, clouds will move out through tomorrow morning, leading to a mostly sunny next few days. However, our next rain system could affect your Halloween night.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new 80′s themed arcade is now open in Fairmont. Arcade-O-Mania offers 80′s style games and is packed with about 30 different coin-style machines like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and many more. It’s a family friendly environment and a great hangout spot or a...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Harry McEldowney

Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies

Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
HARMAN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Raymond P. Jones, Jr.

Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated...
HEPZIBAH, WV

