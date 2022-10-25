Read full article on original website
WDTV
Trinity takes home Mason-Dixon Conference middle school volleyball championship
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mason-Dixon Conference Championship tournament was held on Monday for middle school volleyball. Trinity took the overall tournament, with Clay-Battelle, Long Drain, Barrackville, Fairview and Short Line being the other teams that participated. Match Recaps. First Round. Fairview vs Short Line: 1-2 Barrackville vs Long Drain:...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Included on List with Odds for Next Fired College Football Head Coach
A natural side effect of losing is people will constantly speculation about what can be done to right the ship. The easiest fix in some people’s mind is always to fire the head coach. With West Virginia on the heels of a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, many WVU...
WDTV
Liberty High School Volleyball Player makes comeback after carbon monoxide poisoning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around this time last year, Gabby Floyd was lucky to be alive. The local volleyball player was rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak poisoned her and her family. Now she’s back on the court and helping lead her school’s team to an impressive...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
WDTV
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators...
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
WDTV
Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will continue the annual SOAR Award ceremony events to provide incoming first-time freshmen with a $2,000 scholarship. Fairmont State began the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce educational costs as an institutional commitment to student success and accomplishment. “The SOAR Awards were established...
Nutrition Lounge opens in downtown Morgantown
There is a new place in Morgantown to pick up healthy drinks and snacks.
WDTV
Conditions improve heading into the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain today, clouds will move out through tomorrow morning, leading to a mostly sunny next few days. However, our next rain system could affect your Halloween night.
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
WDTV
New 80′s themed arcade opens in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new 80′s themed arcade is now open in Fairmont. Arcade-O-Mania offers 80′s style games and is packed with about 30 different coin-style machines like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede and many more. It’s a family friendly environment and a great hangout spot or a...
WDTV
Harry McEldowney
Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney...
WDTV
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
WDTV
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. The apartment Logan and his partner, Gabe, were staying in caught fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
Restaurant Road Trip: Loveberry Bake Shop
This week's stop on the Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Lewis County to check out a new bakery that lives up to its name.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
Here’s where to vote early in north central West Virginia
West Virginia's early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election began on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 5.
WDTV
Raymond P. Jones, Jr.
Raymond P. Jones, Jr., 69, of Hepzibah, passed this life October 22, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born August 20, 1953 in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond P. and Patricia A. Jones. Raymond attended Barnes School, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School, and attended and graduated...
