DC News Now

Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
wfmd.com

Sugarloaf Mt. To Remain Open To the Public

Stronghold Inc., had threatened to close the mountain if a rural overlay was adopted. Sugarloaf Mountain (Photo from Stronghold Inc.) Frederick, Md (KM) It looks like Sugarloaf Mountain will remain open to the public. A statement issued by Stronghold Inc. says the decision by the Frederick County Council on Tuesday to remand the overlay part of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan back to the Planning Commission “ensured that Gordon Strong’s Sugarloaf Mountain will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.

Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd

Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Frederick County Council votes to pass basic Sugarloaf Plan, leaving additional developments to next council

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After months of debate and public hearings, Frederick County Council unanimously passed the basic Sugarloaf Plan after failing to pass the conservation-oriented overlay district. “I think it was unfortunate that we did not pass the plan with the important conservation with the important conservation oriented overlay district,” said councilmember […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
Metro News

Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” former Delegate Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”. Cowles,...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
washco-md.net

Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year

HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PLANetizen

Montgomery County Divided Over Long-Range Plan

The Montgomery County Council is poised to approve a new long-range growth plan, dubbed Thrive 2050, for the region that will account for its growing and increasingly diverse population and economy. The vote comes after the county’s planning board resigned en masse due to several scandals. In an article...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
BALTIMORE, MD

