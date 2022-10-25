Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
Md. Transportation Officials Hear About Railroad Bridge Over Rt. 75 In Monrovia
It’s where large tractor trailers have become stuck. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s an age-old problem in Frederick County: tractor trailers getting stuck under the railroad bridge that crosses Route 75 in Monrovia, That issue was brought up on Monday during the annual visit by the Maryland Department of Transportation.
MDOT survey seeks your opinion on Triple Bridges Project linking I-70 to Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation seeks ideas from the public on how to improve the Beltway interchange at Interstate 70. The first of two remaining virtual hearings on the Triple Bridges Project is being held Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. Both hearings are at 6 p.m.
Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
Sugarloaf Mt. To Remain Open To the Public
Stronghold Inc., had threatened to close the mountain if a rural overlay was adopted. Sugarloaf Mountain (Photo from Stronghold Inc.) Frederick, Md (KM) It looks like Sugarloaf Mountain will remain open to the public. A statement issued by Stronghold Inc. says the decision by the Frederick County Council on Tuesday to remand the overlay part of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan back to the Planning Commission “ensured that Gordon Strong’s Sugarloaf Mountain will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”
Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.
Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
Frederick County Council votes to pass basic Sugarloaf Plan, leaving additional developments to next council
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After months of debate and public hearings, Frederick County Council unanimously passed the basic Sugarloaf Plan after failing to pass the conservation-oriented overlay district. “I think it was unfortunate that we did not pass the plan with the important conservation with the important conservation oriented overlay district,” said councilmember […]
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
Republican Montgomery County Executive candidate Reardon Sullivan thinks he has a shot in the race in Democratic county
Editor’s Note: For a longer version of the video above, scroll to the bottom of the story. ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Reardon Sullivan grew up in a family of Democrats. But taxes, the businessman who runs his own architectural engineering firm here said, drove him to the Republican side. Now the political novice […]
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Baltimore leaders apply for federal funding to demolish "Highway to Nowhere"
A longtime plan to rebuild West Baltimore's Route 40 - known as the "Highway to Nowhere" - is now moving forward.
Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” former Delegate Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”. Cowles,...
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the US, has deployed the single largest electric school bus fleet in the country. Last school year, the school district saw the delivery of its first 25 electric buses and installed electric infrastructure at one of its transportation depots.
Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
Montgomery County Divided Over Long-Range Plan
The Montgomery County Council is poised to approve a new long-range growth plan, dubbed Thrive 2050, for the region that will account for its growing and increasingly diverse population and economy. The vote comes after the county’s planning board resigned en masse due to several scandals. In an article...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
