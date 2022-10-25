Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario vs. Sandusky Perkins Girls Soccer
Top-seeded Ontario beat No. 6 Sandusky Perkins 8-0 in a Division II district semifinal match Wednesday at Lexington High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Kalida posts win at Spencerville's expense
Saddled up and ready to go, Kalida spurred past Spencerville 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 26. Kalida opened with a 2-1 advantage over Spencerville through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Halt: St. Marys refuses to yield to Bryan
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. St. Marys proved that in blanking Bryan 9-0 in Ohio girls soccer action on October 26. Last season, St. Marys and Bryan faced off on October 23, 2021 at Bryan High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Ottawa Hills' defense is flawless in stopping Swanton
Ottawa Hills' impenetrable defense prompted a 5-0 blanking of Swanton on October 25 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Ottawa Hills opened with a 2-0 advantage over Swanton through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Quick to score: Metamora Evergreen takes the win against Archbold
Metamora Evergreen took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 3-2 victory over upstart Archbold in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. The first half gave Metamora Evergreen a 3-0 lead over Archbold.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Bluffton writes off Mt. Blanchard Riverdale with nothing but zeroes
Bluffton corralled Mt. Blanchard Riverdale's offense and never let go to fuel a 1-0 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Bluffton faced off on October 31, 2020 at Bluffton High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals
ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball
Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Danny Evan Adkins
Danny Evan Adkins, age 79, resident of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of Willard, in Willard, Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Avery Adkins and Hala Bea (Kennard) Adkins Toms. A 1961 Plymouth High School...
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy offers unique learning lab in Galion
GALION – GOAL Digital Academy made the decision to expand its reach to Crawford County in December 2005. When the lab opened up in Galion at 120 Harding Way East in January 2006, the purpose was to become not only a place of flexible learning, but go beyond academics and engage students and their families through intervention and counseling with the staff and getting connected with local resources when needed.
richlandsource.com
Advanced Fiber Technology announces million-dollar investment in Bucyrus facilities
BUCYRUS — Advanced Fiber Technology announced today that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus. AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 square feet.
Comments / 0