GALION – GOAL Digital Academy made the decision to expand its reach to Crawford County in December 2005. When the lab opened up in Galion at 120 Harding Way East in January 2006, the purpose was to become not only a place of flexible learning, but go beyond academics and engage students and their families through intervention and counseling with the staff and getting connected with local resources when needed.

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO