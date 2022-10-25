ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, OH

Kalida posts win at Spencerville's expense

Saddled up and ready to go, Kalida spurred past Spencerville 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 26. Kalida opened with a 2-1 advantage over Spencerville through the first half.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Halt: St. Marys refuses to yield to Bryan

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. St. Marys proved that in blanking Bryan 9-0 in Ohio girls soccer action on October 26. Last season, St. Marys and Bryan faced off on October 23, 2021 at Bryan High School. For more, click here.
BRYAN, OH
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals

ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
GALION, OH
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball

Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ATTICA, OH
Danny Evan Adkins

Danny Evan Adkins, age 79, resident of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital of Willard, in Willard, Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Avery Adkins and Hala Bea (Kennard) Adkins Toms. A 1961 Plymouth High School...
SHILOH, OH
GOAL Digital Academy offers unique learning lab in Galion

GALION – GOAL Digital Academy made the decision to expand its reach to Crawford County in December 2005. When the lab opened up in Galion at 120 Harding Way East in January 2006, the purpose was to become not only a place of flexible learning, but go beyond academics and engage students and their families through intervention and counseling with the staff and getting connected with local resources when needed.
GALION, OH

