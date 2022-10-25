Elmira clinches spot in sectionals with win over Edison

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are headed to the Section IV playoffs.

The Elmira volleyball team defeated Thomas A. Edison at home in straight sets on Monday 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Express clinched a spot in sectionals with the win. Addisyn Chorney had nine kills for the Express. Emma Maggs had eight digs and a block for the Spartans.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.

