ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira clinches spot in sectionals with win over Edison

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wrYV_0ilM32yr00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are headed to the Section IV playoffs.

The Elmira volleyball team defeated Thomas A. Edison at home in straight sets on Monday 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Express clinched a spot in sectionals with the win. Addisyn Chorney had nine kills for the Express. Emma Maggs had eight digs and a block for the Spartans.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Football Friday schedule 10/28

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night will bring plenty of rival games on The 18 Sports Blitz. High school football will again take over the spotlight in the Twin Tiers. In the Northern Tier League (NTL), Troy (8-1) hosts high-powered Canton (8-1) in a game that will decide local bragging rights. In New York, the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 10/25

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Elmira’s Johnnie Garcia and a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College men’s basketball primed for big season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a new season with big expectations for Elmira College men’s basketball. The Soaring Eagles won six games a season ago, the most in the last eight years of the program. Under second-year head coach Casey McGraw, Elmira is primed for a breakout season with talent who’s already making an impact. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Senecas advance to sectional finals & playoff scoreboard

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Senecas will play for a sectional title on Friday. The third-seeded Watkins Glen girls soccer team defeated second-seeded and defending sectional champs Elmira Notre Dame on the road 4-1 in the Section IV Class C semifinals on Tuesday. Skye Honrath scored an early goal for the Senecas just over two […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College men’s hockey prepares to return to the ice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s hockey are looking to pick up were they left off after a successful 2021-22 season. The Soaring Eagles are ranked 9th by the USCHO and predicted to finish 2nd in the NEHC in preseason polls. Elmira fell in the semi-final round of the NEHC tournament in overtime 3-2 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads’ Smith earns Empire 8 soccer honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout received a major conference honor Monday. Horseheads graduate Carson Smith was named Empire 8 Conference Co-Defensvie Player of The Week for Keuka College. Smith, a freshman goalie for the Wolves, was stellar in the cage last week. Smith stopped 22 shots in a week that saw Keuka […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Gomez-Fitzsimmons wins Athlete of the Week

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas. (Photos courtesy: Odessa File) Watkins Glen soccer player Zade Gomez-Fitzsimmons is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The freshman scored the game-winning goal in double overtime in the IAC Small School championship game in a 2-1 win […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Ty Moffe signs to play pro basketball in EuroLeague

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira basketball standout has captured a lifelong dream. Ty Moffe, a recent college hoops alum of The Citadel at the D-I level, will now play professional basketball. On Monday, the deal was officially made for Moffe to play overseas in the EuroLeague in the country of Montenegro. 18 Sports confirmed […]
ELMIRA, NY
theithacan.org

Q&A: Ithaca alumnus makes his name in sports broadcasting

Ithaca College has alumni that have succeeded in many different careers, and since attending the college, Tom Eschen ’11 has gone on to work in the sports broadcasting field. Eschen recently accepted a new position as a news anchor and reporter at CBS6-WRGB in Albany, all while he continues...
ITHACA, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville

Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
DANSVILLE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼

For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
ITHACA, NY
dailycoffeenews.com

In Binghamton, Beer Tree Owners Branch Out with Batch Coffee

The family behind Binghamton, New York, craft brewery Beer Tree Brew is bringing forth beans and brews through a new company called Batch Coffee. Approximately half of Batch’s new 4,000-square-foot home base is dedicated to the company’s roasting operation, made possible through a bright white Diedrich Roasters DR-25 machine. The remaining half of the space is split evenly between a colorful retail cafe and a full kitchen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output here

With a $1.6 million investment in a new, customed-designed production line, Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output at the Lee Road plant that turns out its product. The company has been based in Rochester since 2017, when it decamped from the namesake Finger Lakes city of its birth. The move coincided with a partnership, struck with Fairport-based private-labeler LiDestri Foods, which now holds a 20 percent stake in Ithaca Hummus.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira joins in warning about dangers of lead poisoning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira is joining other local governments to recognize National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, urging parents to test their children and minimize their exposure to lead. October 23-29 is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and the City of Elmira issued a press release reminding homeowners and parents about how […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy