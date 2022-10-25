Elmira clinches spot in sectionals with win over Edison
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are headed to the Section IV playoffs.
The Elmira volleyball team defeated Thomas A. Edison at home in straight sets on Monday 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Express clinched a spot in sectionals with the win. Addisyn Chorney had nine kills for the Express. Emma Maggs had eight digs and a block for the Spartans.
Check out the highlights from Monday night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 1