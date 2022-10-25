Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington
NBA fans dropped an interesting idea of what a trade between the Lakers and Hornets would look like.
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score high in Brooklyn Nets defeat at Memphis Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers. Ja Morant also added...
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2022
New Orleans (3-1) pulled off a memorable and meaningful early-season win Tuesday, overtaking Dallas by a 113-111 margin, despite missing three starters. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-113-mavericks-111 Watch Willie Green’s talk with the team in the locker room after the win. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/videos/willie-green-in-the-pelicans-locker-room-postgame-after-win-vs-mavericks. Watch postgame interviews with perfect-shooting Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall...
San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) welcome the San Antonio Spurs (3-1) to Target Center Wednesday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Timberwolves come into this game following a...
76ers vs. Raptors: Will De’Anthony Melton Play?
Will De'Anthony Melton be cleared for action against the Raptors?
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Kristaps Porzingis Proving to be Reliable Option for Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis' season high 20 points helps lift Wizards over new look Pistons.
Saints Unanswered Points: Dennis Allen's 'Offensive Decision'
The unanswered points of Dennis Allen's "offensive decision" to start Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston in Week 8.
