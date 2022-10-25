ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

“Walking to Nana’s”, children’s long walk lands mother in jail

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department says it arrested Riley Jarboe-Decker, 26, of Evansville, Monday afternoon after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Adams Avenue for a found person, or two.

Reports say city employee, Jason Brockman, was walking to his job when he found two kids, aged 2 and 6, walking down Riverside Drive by Boeke Avenue with no adult supervision. Police say Brockman stopped and asked if the two minors were ok.

According to the authorities, the six-year-old stated they were walking to their grandma’s house in the 3000 block of Adams Avenue because she woke up and their mom was not home. This is a 1.9 mile, 39-minute walk through Evansville. Brockman offered to drive the children there while dialing 911 and instead, drove them to their aunt’s house.

Police say they talked to Jeanne Jarboe who said that she didn’t know where their mother, Riley Jarboe-Decker, was but she had been unable to babysit when Decker asked her to on Sunday night.

Close friends and family told police that Decker may have a drinking problem, was recently caught abusing prescription medicine and was possibly using narcotics. Another friend of hers also stated Decker had not been herself lately and possibly was using methamphetamine.

Officers say they went to Decker’s home to look for her and only found a dog in a kennel with no food or water. Police say that she later showed up to the house. While being questioned, Decker told officers she had gone to a nearby friend’s house to watch a movie and fell asleep but had set up an iPad to monitor the kids.

According to the police, Decker woke up and noticed her phone was blowing up with messages, so she went home. Officers say Decker was arrested and she admitted to taking “Molly” while being transported to the jail.

Riley Jarboe-Decker is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charge:

  • Family Offense- Neglect of a Dependent/ Child Violations

SueS
2d ago

It happens over and over again, and NOTHING is done! If we don’t hold these people responsible, the kids will keep on paying!

Kellygirl
2d ago

A Irresponsible mother that doesn’t need children, all she’s worries about is get her fix…

