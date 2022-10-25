Read full article on original website
Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta. Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
Run-of-the-mill parent-teacher conferences are a thing of the past at Lima City Schools
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools are putting some fun into parent-teacher conferences. Heritage Elementary was among schools across the district providing engaging activities to draw in families ranging from cornhole, bottle tosses, food, and a Scholastic book fair which acts as a fundraiser for the school. The goal is to make the experience much more than a sit-down meeting and a time for teachers and families to connect.
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
Lima Fire Chief praises firefighters and EMTs on handling multi-vehicle accident on I-75
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Chief praises the work of his firefighters and EMTs who responded to a fatal nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in September. During the mayor’s press conference, Chief Andy Heffner said when a situation is at its worst, the men and women of the Lima Fire Department must be at their best, which is what happened on September 4th. He says he is proud of how they handled the chain reaction crash that started on top of the SR 309 overpass and had a debris field that stretched for over a mile. Along with the one fatality, they had to deal with multiple people injured, multiple agencies responding to help, and helped maintain the crash scene until everything was cleaned up.
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
First community wide Trunk or Treat looks to be off to good start as over 60 businesses sign up
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The first-ever Community Trunk or Treat set for this Saturday is already looking to be a big success. Organizers say that 65 businesses will be on hand to pass out candy and other goodies to the kids. The Lima Police Chief Angel Cortez wanted to do a big community-wide event that would be safe for everyone for Halloween. So they came up with the idea for the Trunk or Treat and they are looking to have a big crowd for their first time out.
Nan Whaley meets with local union representatives for roundtable discussion in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Election Day coming up in two weeks, a gubernatorial candidate stops by Lima to sit down with voters. Former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley met with local union representatives for a round table discussion. Whaley listened as attendees told her about the impact unions have had on their lives and their concerns about the current job market. She emphasizes the importance of bringing more and better jobs to the state.
Trial begins for suspended Wapakoneta mayor
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The testimony in the trial for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh began Tuesday. Jury selection took all day on Monday, and the opening statement began Tuesday. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued for people who could possibly testify in the trial. Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 counts, including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. He pleaded not guilty on all counts. The trial is under the direction of a visiting judge.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases
TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
Rotary Blood Clinic set for November 5, 2022
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club holds its Fall Blood Clinic on Saturday, November 5 from 6:30am-9:30am at Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street. Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive low-cost blood screenings from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which includes: CMP, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Hepatic Panel, CBC, TSH, PSA, HA1C, VITD, FE, and URIC. Proceeds benefit the Lima Rotary Foundation which disperses the funds to non profit organizations in the Lima community and globally.
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU holds poll to see some insight into the thoughts of Ohio voters
ADA, OH (WLIO) - An organization at Ohio Northern University put together a poll for Ohio voters to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics. Our Katie Honigford has more on what they found. The Institute for Civics & Public Policy, or ICAPP, at Ohio Northern University, put together...
New payment kiosk being installed at the Lima Utilities Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Utilities Department is looking to make things easier for customers when they are paying their bills. The department closed the drive-thru at the customer service building on North Central Avenue on Monday morning so they can install a new automated payment kiosk in that location. Until that happens, customers will have to walk inside the customer service building to pay their utility bills. When the kiosk is installed, customers will be able to pay their bills 24 hours a day seven days a week, instead of just when the office is open. The city is also installing a kiosk inside the lobby of the customer service building as well. The whole process is expected to take about three days.
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
LPD investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured two people
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, and the police are looking for tips about the people responsible. The Lima Police Department is reporting that 40-year-old Lonnie Funches and 51-year-old Lakesha Durr were both shot. They suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police got the shooting call at 409 Orena Avenue around 10:15 last night. Detectives say four shots were fired at the rear of the home hitting the victims who were inside.
