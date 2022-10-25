ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Myanmar military defends air strikes on concert that claimed 80 lives and injured 100

Myanmar’s military has defended air strikes it carried out on a concert organised by an ethnic minority that killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians.The military claimed it was responding to the ambushes and attacks from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a group engaged in a six-decade-long struggle demanding greater autonomy for the Kachin people.The strikes, which were carried out on Sunday, were in accordance with international rules of engagement, the junta claimed, adding that it was a “necessary operation” in response to “terrorist” acts carried out by the Kachin group.It also dismissed the reports of...
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Benzinga

Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Navy Times

US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack

The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
NME

60 killed, 100 injured during airstrike at Myanmar music festival

At least 60 people have reportedly been killed and more than 100 injured during an air strike in Kachin State, Myanmar. The reports, which emerged via Al Jazeera, said the strike happened via the Myanmar military at the festival and involved two Myanmar military jets. The event was celebrating its 62nd anniversary since the founding of Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO).
AFP

Welcome no more: Rohingya face backlash in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugee Noor Kamal found a sympathetic welcome in Bangladesh when he fled the soldiers rampaging through his village -- but five years later, the hostility he now faces has left him pondering a dangerous return home. "It's better we return home even if it means we have to face bullets.
Houston Chronicle

ISIS fighters terrorize Mozambique, threaten gas supply amid Ukraine war

PEMBA, Mozambique - The boy's scars streak under his ears and circle his neck, dark razor marks left by the Islamic State militants who overran his village. The fighters tried to recruit him. When he refused, the torture began. He was 13. But the boy's deepest trauma surfaces when he...
nationalinterest.org

Myanmar Junta Faces Outrage for Bloody Concert Bombing

The ruling military junta of Myanmar (Burma) carried out an airstrike in the country’s northern Kachin State over the weekend, killing at least eighty people. The ruling military junta of Myanmar (Burma) carried out an airstrike in the country’s northern Kachin State over the weekend, killing at least eighty people, according to AP.
France 24

HRW calls for sanctions on Ethiopia to protect civilians

Addis Ababa on Tuesday said it had captured three towns in the northern region, where fighting between pro-government forces and rebels has raged since August after a truce collapsed. International concern is growing for those caught in the crossfire, with the UN describing the situation as spiralling out of control...
KEYT

UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepens, taking ‘catastrophic toll’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is warning that the political, human rights and humanitarian crisis in the military-ruled Southeast Asian nation is deepening and taking “a catastrophic toll on the people.” Noeleen Heyzer told a U.N. committee Tuesday that more than 13.2 million people don’t have enough to eat, 1.3 million are displaced, and the military continues operations using disproportionate force including bombings, burnings of homes and buildings, and the killing of civilians. She said “there is a new political reality in Myanmar: a people demanding change, no longer willing to accept military rule.”

