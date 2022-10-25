ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County set to improve Spanish-language alerts

Pueden encontrar la versión en español aquí. The Roaring Fork Valley is familiar with wildfires. And when disaster ignites, it can threaten both life and property. Accurate and up-to-date information about the fire’s spread, evacuations, and road closures temper that risk. But depending where you are...
Local Newscast: October 24, 2022

On today's newscast: an Eagle County candidate for sheriff was arrested for unpaid traffic tickets last week, Aspen’s city council is asking voters to approve two tax questions on their ballots, the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is close to reaching a deal with county commissioners, Arapahoe Basin was the first Colorado ski area to open yesterday, researchers are working on a new plane fuel that could help bring down emissions, and more.
Alerts in Spanish bigger priority for Eagle County after Lake Christine fire

When working in the fast-paced world of emergency management, there are many steps and processes that happen quickly to get people to safety. With the human-caused climate crisis ongoing, disasters such as wildfires and flash floods are expected to occur more frequently. Significant numbers of people living and working in...
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
