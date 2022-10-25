Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aspenpublicradio.org
Pitkin County set to improve Spanish-language alerts
Pueden encontrar la versión en español aquí. The Roaring Fork Valley is familiar with wildfires. And when disaster ignites, it can threaten both life and property. Accurate and up-to-date information about the fire’s spread, evacuations, and road closures temper that risk. But depending where you are...
aspenpublicradio.org
Local Newscast: October 24, 2022
On today's newscast: an Eagle County candidate for sheriff was arrested for unpaid traffic tickets last week, Aspen’s city council is asking voters to approve two tax questions on their ballots, the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is close to reaching a deal with county commissioners, Arapahoe Basin was the first Colorado ski area to open yesterday, researchers are working on a new plane fuel that could help bring down emissions, and more.
aspenpublicradio.org
Alerts in Spanish bigger priority for Eagle County after Lake Christine fire
When working in the fast-paced world of emergency management, there are many steps and processes that happen quickly to get people to safety. With the human-caused climate crisis ongoing, disasters such as wildfires and flash floods are expected to occur more frequently. Significant numbers of people living and working in...
aspenpublicradio.org
Spanish translations of emergency alerts in Garfield County have room to improve
Pueden encontrar la versión en español aquí. In the summer of 2020, residents and visitors of Garfield County saw one of the worst wildfires in Colorado history. More than 32,000 acres burned, and the fire got dangerously close to communities in and around Glenwood Canyon, forcing evacuations.
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison,...
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
nbc11news.com
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
Comments / 0