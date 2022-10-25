Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Duluth East Advance to Respective Section Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet football team is onto the semifinals in Section 7AAAA after defeating Duluth Denfeld 42-12 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will next play at Grand Rapids on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 PM. In other section play, Esko would shut out Hibbing 55-0 in 7AAA. They’ll host Two...
FOX 21 Online
Another Week, Another Top 3 Opponent for #5 UMD Women’s Hockey
DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a tough two game series in Columbus against top ranked Ohio State, UMD women’s hockey returns home Friday to face another top 5 team in Wisconsin. And the story of this series has to be defense. Both the Bulldogs and Badgers have the best defenses...
FOX 21 Online
#4 UMD Volleyball Tops #7 SCSU in Five Set Thriller
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team and St. Cloud State would once again go to five sets on Tuesday. And it once again would go the Bulldogs way 3 to 2. Cianna Selbitschka led the Bulldogs with 23 kills in the victory. Madison Gordon would pitch in with 49 assists.
FOX 21 Online
With Already Tough Schedule, C-E-C Boys Soccer Prepares for More Tough Teams at State
CLOQUET, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team is on their way to state. The Lumberjacks made that possible when they defeated Duluth Denfeld 1 to nothing last Tuesday in the Section 7AA title game. Now all eyes on are the Tigers of St. Cloud Tech,...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Nolan Witt
ESKO, Minn.- Nolan Witt has been a huge part of the success Esko’s football program has seen in recent years. During his senior season, he has tallied over 500 yards, averaging 12 yards per carry, with ten touchdowns, an achievement Witt has earned simply by putting in the work.
FOX 21 Online
#20 Cornell & #19 UMD Men’s Hockey to Meet for 1st Time in Almost 17 Years
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be once again looking to bounce back after dropping their fourth straight game last weekend against Wisconsin. A streak they haven’t had since 2015. Even more of a longer streak is the last time they played their upcoming opponent. You...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Gears Up for Potential Final Home Game Against Minot State
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football will have their final home game of the regular season on Saturday as they take on Minot State at Malosky Stadium. The Bulldogs will once again be looking to bounce back after they suffered their 3rd loss of the year at Bemidji this past weekend. Saturday’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Remains in Top 5, Men’s Team Falls to #19 in USCHO Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO polls came out on Monday. And after a winless weekend for both the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams, both squads have fallen in the polls. The men’s team the farthest as they are down nine spots to number 19. The Bulldogs...
FOX 21 Online
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate For MN Lieutenant Governor Visits UMD
DULUTH, Minn. — The Republican candidate for Minnesota’s lieutenant governor seat made a campaign stop at the UMD campus on Monday. Former NFL player Matt Birk, who once played for the Vikings, is on the ticket with the Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen. Before playing football...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
FOX 21 Online
Chester Bowl Working on Adding a Permanent Bridge Across Chester Creek
DULUTH, Minn.–Some may notice some construction going on at Chester Bowl on Skyline Parkways right now. Crews are busy working to put in a permanent bridge that crosses over the creek near the ski chalet. In previous years, hikers could go over the creek on a temporary foot bridge...
FOX 21 Online
City: Reconfigured Parks Fund Referendum Critical, Equals $94 Annually For $200K Home
DULUTH, Minn. – The November 8th election is just around the corner, and Duluth residents will be voting on whether to approve a new Parks Fund levy that would replace the current levy that took effect in 2012. Jim Filby Williams, the city’s Property, Parks and Libraries director, told...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
