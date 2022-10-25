ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Mission Viejo

AURORA | Aurora police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of woman in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to public information officer Matthew Longshore. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld DA considers charges after woman hit by train in police custody

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges after a woman in Platteville police custody was struck by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms it has submitted its final investigation into the officers’ actions to the DA for review. Officers could face recklessness charges after they left Yareni Rios-Gonzales in a police car parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. Rios-Gonzalez was arrested on September 17 in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she’s accused of pulling a gun on another driver. She could face felony charges in connection with the incident.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Vehicular homicide charges dropped against Patrick Layden in deadly crash

The biggest charges have been dropped against Patrick Layden, the man accused in a deadly crash on West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard last year. The vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges were dropped in a plea agreement. The crash killed Brad Brubaker and seriously injured his daughter in April 2021.Prosecutors claim that on April 10, 2021, Layden was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed westbound on West 32nd Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines, passed a vehicle prior to entering the intersection at Lowell Boulevard, drove into the intersection against the red light and struck a white Subaru in the intersection.The driver of the Subaru, Brubaker, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the vehicle, his young daughter, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Layden reached an agreement with the Denver District Attorney's Office and pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, and careless driving causing bodily injury. The district attorney presented evidence that showed Layden was experiencing a medical issue and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death

Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arrest made in DU area murder

One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head near the University of Denver campus, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette. A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near DU. ...
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
1310kfka.com

Longmont man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified

We now have the name of a Longmont man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 40-year-old Zachariah Stamey died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash on the 15000 block of Larimer County Road 43 near Drake on October 18. Police said Stamey, who was wearing a helmet, drifted while rounding a corner and struck the left side of another vehicle. He died at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people

DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
DENVER, CO

