Man who livestreamed King Soopers shooting found not guilty in obstruction case
A man charged with obstructing police after he livestreamed the 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers was found not guilty.
Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Mission Viejo
AURORA | Aurora police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of woman in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to public information officer Matthew Longshore. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the...
Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Aurora on Sunday
An Aurora woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of another woman on Sunday in Aurora.
Weld DA considers charges after woman hit by train in police custody
The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges after a woman in Platteville police custody was struck by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms it has submitted its final investigation into the officers’ actions to the DA for review. Officers could face recklessness charges after they left Yareni Rios-Gonzales in a police car parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. Rios-Gonzalez was arrested on September 17 in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she’s accused of pulling a gun on another driver. She could face felony charges in connection with the incident.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Denver Police Department are offering a reward for information on the slaying of two children and one adult in the Denver area. Authorities announced Wednesday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information connected to...
Jury trial begins for man who livestreamed King Soopers shooting
Prosecutors argued Dean Schiller's actions during the Boulder King Soopers shooting obstructed the police response to the attack, defense says they don't rise to criminal level
Vehicular homicide charges dropped against Patrick Layden in deadly crash
The biggest charges have been dropped against Patrick Layden, the man accused in a deadly crash on West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard last year. The vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges were dropped in a plea agreement. The crash killed Brad Brubaker and seriously injured his daughter in April 2021.Prosecutors claim that on April 10, 2021, Layden was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed westbound on West 32nd Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines, passed a vehicle prior to entering the intersection at Lowell Boulevard, drove into the intersection against the red light and struck a white Subaru in the intersection.The driver of the Subaru, Brubaker, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person in the vehicle, his young daughter, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Layden reached an agreement with the Denver District Attorney's Office and pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, and careless driving causing bodily injury. The district attorney presented evidence that showed Layden was experiencing a medical issue and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
Man avoids jail in deadly high-speed crash after reaching deal with Denver DA
DENVER — A man charged in a high-speed crash in 2021 that left a man dead and his young daughter injured will avoid serving any time in jail after reaching a deal with the Denver District Attorney's Office. Evidence presented at trial would have shown that Patrick Layden was...
Driver who struck pedestrian in Wheat Ridge didn’t know they hit someone
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said its investigation determined the driver in a deadly hit-and-run was unaware they had hit someone.
Man sentenced in 2020 murder of 17-year-old half-sister
A man who pled guilty to murdering his 17-year-old half-sister, whose body was found inside a trash in 2020, was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for the crime last Friday.
2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death
Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males...
Arrest made in DU area murder
One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head near the University of Denver campus, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette. A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near DU. ...
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
Man pleads guilty to traffic violations for fatal T-bone crash in Denver
Denver prosecutors reached a plea agreement with a man who caused a fatal crash because of a medical issue, the district attorney's office announced Monday. Patrick Layden, 50, originally faced felony charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree assault and vehicular assault for the T-bone wreck that killed Bradley Brubaker, 46, and injured his young daughter.
Westminster police recover vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Police in Westminster announced on Tuesday that officers have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian overnight Friday.
Longmont man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified
We now have the name of a Longmont man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 40-year-old Zachariah Stamey died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash on the 15000 block of Larimer County Road 43 near Drake on October 18. Police said Stamey, who was wearing a helmet, drifted while rounding a corner and struck the left side of another vehicle. He died at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Charges filed against owners of pit bulls involved in fatal attack in Golden
The alleged owners of two pit bulls that injured a young boy and killed a grandmother in Golden will face charges in connection with the attack.
Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people
DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
2 shot and killed by Douglas County deputies at Lone Tree RTD station
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed two people, and a deputy was injured, in the Lincoln Station RTD parking garage in Lone Tree late Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run
A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Northeast Park Hill, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
