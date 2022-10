Check Clint Black off my interview bucket list. When I first got into radio and Boston’s 1st country station, WCLB, he was a core artist, getting played a lot, touring, we were giving tickets away. It has taken all these years for the opportunity to chat with him and I couldn’t say YES fast enough. The Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour is coming to The Wichita Orpheum on December 3rd. – get tickets today!

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO