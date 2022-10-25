Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Detroit Red Wings lose to New Jersey Devils, 6-2: Game thread replay
Game 7: Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-3-0) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
Three takeaways from Blue Jackets' troubling loss to Arizona Coyotes
Tuesday wasn’t the first time Brad Larsen didn’t have answers about the Blue Jackets’ early-season habit of starting flat or falling flat in blowout losses. The Blue Jackets’ head coach had just watched another stinker on home ice, a 6-3 loss to the rebuilding and unheralded Arizona Coyotes, and was again at a loss...
NBC Sports
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
NBC Sports
Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks?
Brooklyn Nets fans seemingly aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving appeared to yell at Simmons to shoot the ball after passing up a shot from close range. In the third quarter,...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
BC looks to continue dominance of UConn as NE series resumes
Boston College (2-5) at UConn (3-5), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) Line: Boston College by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Boston College leads 12-0-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. This will mark the first matchup between the New England schools since 2017. BC has dominated the...
theScore
NHL Monday best bets: Oilers to rebound at home, Burns to fire vs. Canucks
This weekend produced good on-ice results for our best bets. The Lightning (-110) and Stars (-145) both came through with road victories, giving us a clean mini-sweep. We'll look to pick up where we left off with three more plays - two sides, one prop - for Monday night. Capitals...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
Struggling ’Canes and Cavaliers to square off at Virginia
Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Line: Miami by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Miami leads 11-8. Two programs with first-year coaches look to get one win closer to bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers are coming off a Thursday night 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech in which the offense continued to struggle but the defense was stout. Miami had eight turnovers in a 45-21 home loss to Duke, its fourth loss in the last five games.
NBC Sports
Union's Curtin earns MLS Coach of the Year honors
The Philadelphia Union continue to pile up wins, both in games on the field and individual accolades. Today Major League Soccer announced that Union head coach and local native Jim Curtin was named the 2022 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year, the second time he has earned the honor. The...
NBC Sports
Bruins reveal Marchand is ahead of schedule, will return sooner than expected
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is doing great in his rehab and should be back in the lineup before Thanksgiving. He was the first-line left wing next to Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk at practice Wednesday. He also spent time on the No. 1 power-play unit, per reporters who attended practice.
ESPN
ESPN sells majority interest in X Games to MSP Sports Capital
ESPN has sold a majority interest in X Games, the global action sports franchise it founded in 1995 that made household names of skateboarders, snowboarders, BMX riders and freestyle motocross athletes, the company announced Wednesday. As part of a multiyear agreement, MSP Sports Capital, a New York-based private equity firm...
NBC Sports
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs
The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.
NBC Sports
Bills release renderings of new stadium
There’s still some work to do to finalize the agreement with state and local officials about their plans for a new stadium, but the Bills are not waiting for that to happen before sharing renderings of the building. The team is working with stadium architectural firm Populous, which was...
Comments / 0