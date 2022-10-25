Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Line: Miami by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Miami leads 11-8. Two programs with first-year coaches look to get one win closer to bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers are coming off a Thursday night 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech in which the offense continued to struggle but the defense was stout. Miami had eight turnovers in a 45-21 home loss to Duke, its fourth loss in the last five games.

ETTRICK, VA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO