Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game

Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks?

Brooklyn Nets fans seemingly aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving appeared to yell at Simmons to shoot the ball after passing up a shot from close range. In the third quarter,...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NHL

Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Struggling ’Canes and Cavaliers to square off at Virginia

Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Line: Miami by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Miami leads 11-8. Two programs with first-year coaches look to get one win closer to bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers are coming off a Thursday night 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech in which the offense continued to struggle but the defense was stout. Miami had eight turnovers in a 45-21 home loss to Duke, its fourth loss in the last five games.
ETTRICK, VA
NBC Sports

Union's Curtin earns MLS Coach of the Year honors

The Philadelphia Union continue to pile up wins, both in games on the field and individual accolades. Today Major League Soccer announced that Union head coach and local native Jim Curtin was named the 2022 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year, the second time he has earned the honor. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

ESPN sells majority interest in X Games to MSP Sports Capital

ESPN has sold a majority interest in X Games, the global action sports franchise it founded in 1995 that made household names of skateboarders, snowboarders, BMX riders and freestyle motocross athletes, the company announced Wednesday. As part of a multiyear agreement, MSP Sports Capital, a New York-based private equity firm...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs

The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bills release renderings of new stadium

There’s still some work to do to finalize the agreement with state and local officials about their plans for a new stadium, but the Bills are not waiting for that to happen before sharing renderings of the building. The team is working with stadium architectural firm Populous, which was...
BUFFALO, NY

