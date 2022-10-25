Read full article on original website
EDGE Board approves deal to keep “Young Rock” filming in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An exciting step forward for the production of NBC’s hit show “Young Rock!”. The sitcom on the life and legacy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enters its third season soon and production just jumped over its last hurdle to film right here in the Bluff City!
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis taprooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about brewery taprooms in Memphis. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don’t forget to...
Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West’s words
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced it is kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
Groundbreaking for new Frayser Library set for November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The groundbreaking for the new and improved Frayser Libary is just over a week away. Memphis Public Libraries says the groundbreaking will be on Nov. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at 2230 James Road. This library will replace the current Frayser Library which is 50 years old.
Friends of Library Fall Book Sale to offer books $3 or less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready for the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. The four-day event kicks off on October 27 and will run through October 30 at Benjamin L. Hooks Library. Jared Meyers, President of the Friends of Memphis Public Libraries, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas...
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community. “My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work. Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on...
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
Shelby County Sheriff announces candidacy for Memphis mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man in charge of running the Shelby County Jail wants to run the City of Memphis. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced his candidacy for Memphis mayor on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Sheriff Bonner is the top cop in Shelby County, with more than 40 years...
Benefits of sleep and AI technology on heart health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overall, the cardiovascular health in America is suboptimal, but new opportunities are coming to light that can improve and maintain optimal heart health across the life course. Cardiologist Dr. Nauman Mushtaq joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lack...
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For almost 20 years, Movember, the leading global men’s charity, has been giving men another reason to grow a moustache: making a change in men’s health. Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director of Movember, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about what Movember...
MPD celebrates 100th graduation class of its Crisis Intervention Team program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police celebrated a nationwide success story after the department’s 100th training class of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers graduated on Wednesday. In 1988, MPD partnered with the Memphis Chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, mental health providers, and two local universities to...
Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups. The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known...
West Memphis receives $1.7M grant to boost police force
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department received a $1.7 million federal grant in order to add additional officers on their staff. West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell says the grant will help public safety by allowing the department to become adequately staffed and recruit more officers to the force.
2 women named persons of interest in Parkway Village homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in the Aug. 16 murder of Kenneth Starks. That morning, Starks was found slumped over the wheel of his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the...
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest. West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.
Neighborhood evacuated after possible grenade found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating if a live grenade was found in a Binghampton neighborhood. Officers were called to a home on Atlantic Street where a possible grenade was found in a yard. Police evacuated the immediate area as a precaution. Please avoid the area until further...
Shelby County sheriff expected to enter race for Memphis mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for Memphis mayor is heating up. The city could see another candidate in the race this week. Several hats are already in the race for Memphis mayor. The election for this seat will be next October, but three Memphians have already announced their intentions...
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
