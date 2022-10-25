ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Christopher Drive

By Typhani Gray, Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waKLf_0ilLyAJt00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed that their crews worked to put a house fire out Monday night.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Christopher Drive, near Hillcrest Road, just after 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was visible through the roof.

Father accused of shooting, killing son pleads not guilty, granted bond: Court documents

The homeowners were able to successfully get out without any problems. It took crews approximately 12 minutes to put the fire out. There were no injuries and an investigation is underway.

WKRG News 5

Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

House destroyed by fire east of Flomaton

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Fire destroyed a home in Escambia County, Alabama this morning. The fire erupted about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Friendship Road in the Friendship Community, east of Flomaton. Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton says the homeowner went to her car to go...
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw officer injured at I-65 Walmart: Mobile police

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Two drive-by shootings reported in one night, one injured

According to Mobile Police, two separate instances of a vehicle driving by and opening fire were reported in the same hour in Mobile Monday night. One person was hospitalized with injuries as a result. Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 2 days after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” two days prior, Oct. 24. Devin Gales turned himself into the S.A.W.S Wednesday. Gales was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm. WKRG News 5 has teamed […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Dept. offers Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited to come out and meet...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man tries to burglarize home, gets shot, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said broke into another man’s house, stole items and then was shot at when the victim “tried to detain the subject,” according to a release from the MPD. Johnny Bullard, 42, was transported to the hospital for treatment then moved to Metro Jail. Officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Caught in the Act: MPD seeking alleged thieves

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are hoping the public can help identify suspects in several alleged thefts. In one scene outside a home on Gunn Road, a game camera capturing two alleged thieves walking in a yard and one of them is pushing a baby stroller. Mobile police say...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Off-duty Chickasaw officer released from hospital following incident at I-65 Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The officer injured in an incident Wednesday afternoon has been released from the hospital. The two suspects, 22-year-old Jakylia Lloyd and 48-year-old Jarvis Johnson have been released from metro jail after posting a $3,750 bond. Both will appear in court next month. Both are charged with resisting arrest and 2nd degree assault.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard breaks ground for lighting, beautification project

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard broke ground Tuesday on a project to improve lighting and help beautify the city with the Wasson Avenue lighting, beautification, stormwater and litter abatement program. The city wants to clean up the area first. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner called on everyone to pitch in. “Let’s...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man found shot in vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

