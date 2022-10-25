Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Christopher Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed that their crews worked to put a house fire out Monday night.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Christopher Drive, near Hillcrest Road, just after 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was visible through the roof.

The homeowners were able to successfully get out without any problems. It took crews approximately 12 minutes to put the fire out. There were no injuries and an investigation is underway.

