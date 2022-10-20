Here is my confession du jour – I know next to nothing about traditional Irish music. Neither had I ever heard of the Face Vocal Band despite what I subsequently found out to be their sold out live appearances and hit recordings. And I could have gone to my grave in ignorance until a regular reader sent me this hauntingly beautiful song – The Parting Glass – with her one-word commentary – “Glorious”. I agree. Its origins in the 15th century are Scottish but it is now generally accepted to be part of the cherished canon of great Irish songs.

