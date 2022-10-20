Read full article on original website
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
Guitar World Magazine
LAVA MUSIC debuts sub-$500 BLUE LAVA Original acoustic, complete with onboard reverb, chorus and delay effects
The innovative acoustic boasts a trio of built-in effects, and clocks in at almost $200 cheaper than its touchscreen-equipped predecessor. In May, LAVA MUSIC introduced the BLUE LAVA acoustic electric guitar – the latest installment to its family of smart guitars, which followed closely in the footsteps of the highly innovative, touchscreen-equipped LAVA ME 3.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: cleopatrick’s ‘DOOM’ briefly showcases a renewed and vital sound
The fact that cleopatrick’s two members have been lifelong friends should come as no surprise. Their music is categorized by a persistent pushing of the sonic boundary, stretching the intensity of their sound to the limit while still grabbing the reins at the last moment, keeping it from toppling over the edge into chaos.
Live in Cuxhaven 1976
Can were the most flexible act of the so-called krautrock explosion, equally as mesmerizing in short, ecstatic art-rock bursts as they were in epic, sprawling, 20-minute jams. The Cologne-based group deftly matched the jammy psychedelic rock of Amon Düül, the hypnotic motorik of Neu!, and the electronic meditations of Tangerine Dream, and that’s before the mid 1970s, when the band infused its sound with funk and Afrobeat. For Can, capturing a specific sound was secondary to the idea of music as a kinetic expression of freedom.
soultracks.com
The Whispers continue re-recording their catalog with "Rock Steady"
(October 23, 2022) As we reported back in August, The Whispers have taken a big step to control their musical catalog by re-recording some of their biggest hits, so that they retain the rights to the recordings. As group member Wallace “Scotty” Scott said, “We want to reap some of the financial benefits that record companies have enjoyed at our expense for decades.”
Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium." The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops...
NME
MGMT announce new live album ‘11.11.11’
MGMT have announced details of their new live album, ‘11.11.11’. The record will feature the band’s November 11, 2011 performance at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, and is described as “a once in a lifetime item for a once in a lifetime event”.
The FADER
ShaSimone puts in the miles in her globetrotting “Top 5” video
British-Ghanaian rapper ShaSimone trades in an exuberant form of confidence. Just this year she has mixed party-starting afrobeats and classic hip-hop on her Simma Down EP as well as turning the BPM way up and jumping on jungle producer Clipz's "No Time" alongside Beenie Man. Across genres she always appears unflappable, always ready to get her bars off and keep building her name higher and higher.
NME
Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha teams up with Algiers for new single
Algiers have announced details of their new album, as well as sharing the record’s latest single, a collaboration with Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha. The new album will feature a host of big name assists, including Future Islands singer Samuel T. Herring and Boy Harsher‘s Jae Matthews.
Morgan Reid shares new video for The Champ
Canadian prog metal guitarist Morgan Reid releases debut solo album Terrain in November
Guitar World Magazine
Warm Audio debuts sub-$200 “true-to-original” clones of the iconic Klon Centaur and Hermida Audio Zendrive pedals
The Centavo and Warmdrive units look to make the tones championed by the likes of John Mayer, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Robben Ford more affordable for the masses. For many pedal collectors, the ultimate endgame of their quest is ownership of the Klon Centaur – a cult classic overdrive pedal that has seen its reputation and price sky-rocket over the past few decades as a result of its mythical nature.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends…. The Parting Glass – Face Vocal Band
Here is my confession du jour – I know next to nothing about traditional Irish music. Neither had I ever heard of the Face Vocal Band despite what I subsequently found out to be their sold out live appearances and hit recordings. And I could have gone to my grave in ignorance until a regular reader sent me this hauntingly beautiful song – The Parting Glass – with her one-word commentary – “Glorious”. I agree. Its origins in the 15th century are Scottish but it is now generally accepted to be part of the cherished canon of great Irish songs.
‘Four Souls of Coyote’ by Annecy Winner Áron Gauder Debuts Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Budapest-based animation studio Cinemon Entertainment has unveiled a teaser (below) for its upcoming animation feature “Four Souls of Coyote,” which is supported by Hungary’s National Film Institute, and is sold internationally by NFI World Sales. The film is created and directed by Áron Gauder, whose prior work includes “The District!,” awarded Annecy’s Cristal Prize for best feature in 2005. Géza Bereményi was the co-writer. “Four Souls of Coyote” is billed as an epic adventure tale of the Native American creation myth. Through a re-telling of the creation of the universe, the film highlights the increasingly pressing need to live in harmony with...
Collider
Jules Bass, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Producer, Dead at 87
Jules Bass, the producer behind the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman Christmas TV specials, has died at the age of 87. Bass died on Tuesday, October 25 at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bass was born in Philadelphia on...
The inauspicious arrival of Bruce Springsteen
It was my friend, Pete who first introduced me to Bruce Springsteen. It was the summer of 1985, a year after the album "Born in the USA" had catapulted The Boss into the rock 'n' roll mainstream. As a disciple of British new wave music, I'd yet to become a...
iheart.com
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 10.24
1962 - An astonishing record of James and the Flames tearing the roof off the sucker at the mecca of R&B theatres, New York's Apollo. No studio can reproduce his energy, so he books a series of shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem to record his first live album, paying for it himself because his label boss, Syd Nathan, has no interest. It's a big seller, reaching #2 on the US Albums chart. It was ranked at #24 in Rolling Stone magazine's 2003 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. "Live At The Apollo" was the first album recorded just the way it was performed, with no separation in the tracks. (Photo by Getty Images)
