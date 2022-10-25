ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiUuw_0ilLxy3400

The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4.

The jackpot, which has a cash option of an estimated $299.8 million, has increased since Aug. 3, the last time someone won the jackpot’s grand prize.

If someone wins Monday’s drawing, they can take an annuity option paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $299.8 million.

Monday night’s drawing was the eighth-largest in Powerball history. It is played in 45 states including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 19-25-48-55-60 with a Powerball 18. The multiplier was 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'

"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
ILLINOIS STATE
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Local 4 WHBF

Powerball jackpot climbs for next drawing

There were no winners in last night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $550 million, with a cash value of $277.5 million. That number can change, depending on the number of tickets sold. The winning numbers from Wednesday were: 06 – 08 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
116K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy