ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

By Arman Rahman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJEzk_0ilLxuWA00

MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful.

“They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for, and I think that it was important that the community members showed up for them if the campus isn’t going to,” said Rayna Cordon, there on behalf of Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health Care, or M.A.R.R.C.H.

The protests come after parts of Memorial Union and the adjacent Alumni Park were vandalized with graffiti messages against Walsh’s event.

RELATED: Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator

“For the UW to be allowing such a man to invite such followers onto our campus, it really poses a lot of risk to those community members like our trans brothers and sisters, like our nonbinary folks,” Cordon said.

About an hour and a half before Walsh spoke, a different group of protesters gathered across the street from the building, holding anti-abortion signs and reciting bible verses over a loudspeaker.

Eventually, much of the anti-Walsh crowd surged to their side of the street and tensions rose, causing Madison police officers to close Langdon Street. The “counter-protesters” then dispersed to a different part of Library Mall.

Walsh has been screening his film, “What is a Woman?” at college campuses across the country.

“I want to thank also the leftist crybabies for the free advertising spray painted all over the campus,” he said beginning his remarks at Memorial Union Monday.

A self-proclaimed “theocratic fascist,” Walsh has come under fire for the film and his beliefs, including his position that transgender people are biologically the sex they were assigned at birth and that gender-affirming care for minors is child mutilation. Critics have blasted him as being transphobic.

“I don’t fall on the right side of the spectrum when it comes to this issue,” he said. “In fact, what I have to say on the topic isn’t really my perspective at all; it’s just the simple truth, it’s simple basic biological truth, that’s it.”

Walsh also took issue with a university statement released ahead of his visit offering support to the trans community and calling his viewpoints “harmful.”

“UW-Madison, by telling a bunch of delusional psychos who are already defacing property that my perspective is harmful — the university, one could argue, is inciting violence against me,” Walsh said.

In a statement, university spokesperson John Lucas said “The university is deeply committed to the right to free speech… However, criminal damage to the university’s buildings and spaces– for any reason or purpose– is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Still, Walsh took aim at campus leaders directly during his remarks.

“To the UW-Madison administration: you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are disgraceful, self-debasing cowards, and you spineless, gutless clowns owe me an apology,” he said.

Walsh’s speech was a ticket-only event at Memorial Union. Some protesters said they should have been allowed a chance at the mic, or at least in the room to voice their concerns.

“I think that it’s wonderful that the campus isn’t restricting who student (organizations) bring onto campus to speak,” Cordon said. “But at the same time, unfortunately, they restricted our — the protesters’ — freedom of speech. It’s like a double standard to allow the Nazis and the transphobes and the self-proclaimed fascists to have the mic and not give it to the actual community members that are funding your school, that are attending your classes, that are teaching your classes.”

Last month, Walsh spread accusations from the Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” targeting UW Health’s Gender Services Program.

The account similarly targeted a hospital in Boston which later evacuated for a bomb threat. However, Madison police did not find any security threats after investigating the tweets here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 19

Doug Gavinski
2d ago

Woke nonsense!! Try the trans nonsense in the work place. Good luck getting promoted! Has nothing to do with bigotry or transphobia. There are 2 sexes!! Just 2. If you believe different? Try milking a Bull!!!

Reply(9)
29
Laws
1d ago

It's only harmful if you let it be harmful.Glad free speech still exists. Old school liberals... if there are any anymore, truly valued free speech, even if they didn't agree.

Reply
6
BidenBombedNordstream1&2
20h ago

this article shows us exactly where our problem is based. our local media and schools are lying to us and harming our children. these people should be fired and publicly shamed. we need to make fixing our education system the number one priority to save our children.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign

New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver speaks at UW about key issues ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. — With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, the founder of polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight held a public talk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday evening about some of the key issues facing voters. During the roughly hour-long talk at Memorial Union, Nate Silver also explained how polling data helps provide insight into policy...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit man receives year of probation for role in tearing down of Hans Christian Heg statue on Capitol grounds

MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit man charged in the 2020 vandalism of the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue on the Wisconsin State Capitol grounds was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation, online court records show. Rodney Clendening, 36, had faced a misdemeanor charge of theft as a party to a crime stemming from the protest on June 23, 2020,...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Warren campaigns with Wisconsin Democrats at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Democrats on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Wednesday to encourage voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming election. Warren is one of many national figures coming to Wisconsin, a key battleground state, in the final days of the campaign before the Nov. 8 election. Democrats are pushing their record on issues...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US labor secretary, Baldwin, Pocan visit labor training center in DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. — U.S. Secretary of Labor on Wednesday joined Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan at the recently-expanded Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center in DeForest. The trio visited the facility to tout the Biden-Harris administration’s commitments to union labor and reducing costs for consumers. The facility, operated by the Wisconsin Laborers District Council of the Labor Internation Union...
DEFOREST, WI
wortfm.org

Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”

Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: It’s time to distribute ‘Koats for Kids’

MADISON, Wis. – The Community Action Coalition will hold this year’s KOATS FOR KIDS coat distribution on October 27 and 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1902 Wright Street in Madison. The C.A.C. welcomes volunteers to help organize donations and assist at the KOATS FOR KIDS distribution event. Interested groups and individuals can contact the C.A.C. for more...
MADISON, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. In-person early voting begins...
MONROE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Beware skewed numbers on school funding

The Badger Institute, a conservative Wisconsin think tank, touts its “instrumental” role in “successes ranging from implementation of school choice to the passage of right-to-work legislation to the repeal of prevailing wage and overly onerous occupational licensure laws.”  Last week it came out with a new report, “Mandate for Madison: Policy Recommendations for a More […] The post Beware skewed numbers on school funding  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy