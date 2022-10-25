ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach gearing up for Tidewater Veterans Day Parade

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IE9pv_0ilLxp6X00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is paying tribute to and honoring all veterans at the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

The event is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. More than 120 units with multiple components will march or perform during this year’s parade, hosted by the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO).

The new parade route begins on 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Units will travel north, turning left onto Virginia Beach Boulevard to Baltic Avenue, where the units will turn right and head toward 19th Street. The parade ends in front of the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street

You can see the route map HERE .

The parade will include military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate.

After the parade, a formal ceremony will be held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, which includes military and civilian honors to veterans. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will deliver the keynote address.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, an advance ticketed luncheon will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1900 Pavilion Drive, next to the Virginia Beach Convention Center. To purchase tickets, call 757-467-9017 by Oct. 30. Tickets must be presented and will not be sold at the door.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and …. Pharrell William’s non-profit organization has invited local community members and educators to attend his Mighty Dream Forum for free. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SFY8eb. TCC offers scholarship to provide free or low-cost …. Tidewater Community College recently...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Grace Sherwood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Sherwood has a unique place in Hampton Roads history. She is the last person known to have been convicted of witchcraft in Virginia. Sherwood lived in Princess Anne County near Pungo and in 1973 a children’s book named her “The Witch of Pungo.”
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USNS Comfort

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On a mission to provide humanitarian aid, the USNS Comfort hospital ship pulled out of port in Norfolk to help out those in need in Latin America and the Caribbean region. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Commonwealth rests in retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Commonwealth rests in retrial for Norfolk officer …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Overnight News. NASA Langley Research Center develops a new inflatable …. WAVY News 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson reports. 10 On Your Side Success:...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach

October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Car stolen, multiple others broken into in Kill Devil Hills

Police have received a total of 23 breaking and entering reports so far, starting on Tuesday, October 25. The crimes are believed to have happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/obx/car-stolen-multiple-others-broken-into-in-kill-devil-hills/. Car stolen, multiple others broken into in Kill Devil …. Police have received a total of 23 breaking...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy