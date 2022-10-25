ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, OH

Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities

MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
MILLBURY, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Huron, Vermilion awarded lead line mapping grants

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Tuesday that approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance has been awarded to help 53 public water systems take the first step towards removing and replacing lead water pipes. The two of the water systems that...
HURON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Omni Fiber to expand service to Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky

CINCINNATI – Residents in several Erie County communities will soon have a new choice for internet service. Omni Fiber has announced that they plan to expand their service to Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. The Cincinnati-based company previously announced that they will service Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin. Construction is...
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Business “popping” for Bucyrus couple, one kernel at a time

BUCYRUS–Business is “popping” for a Bucyrus couple who have made a sweet and salty snack a household name in Crawford County and beyond. Sweet Thangs! Kettle Corn, which is owned by Bucyrus natives Lee Ann Grau and Jeremy Ray, is a staple at the Colonel Crawford Fall Festival, Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show, Lap Night in Bucyrus, and other community events throughout the year.
BUCYRUS, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

City of Huron purchases 41 acre lot for $450,000

HURON – At their October 11 meeting, the Huron City Council voted to purchase a 41 acre vacant lot for $450,000. The property is located on River Road and is currently owned by the Warren Slag Company. According to the City, the property was appraised at a value of $542,000.
HURON, OH
The Spun

Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
IOWA STATE
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Farmer dead after accident in field

WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
WESTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast

CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKYC

1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route (SR) 99 at the Harris Road intersection in Groton Township, Erie County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH

