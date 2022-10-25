Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
huroninsider.com
Huron, Vermilion awarded lead line mapping grants
COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Tuesday that approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance has been awarded to help 53 public water systems take the first step towards removing and replacing lead water pipes. The two of the water systems that...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
crawfordcountynow.com
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
huroninsider.com
Omni Fiber to expand service to Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky
CINCINNATI – Residents in several Erie County communities will soon have a new choice for internet service. Omni Fiber has announced that they plan to expand their service to Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. The Cincinnati-based company previously announced that they will service Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin. Construction is...
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
crawfordcountynow.com
Business “popping” for Bucyrus couple, one kernel at a time
BUCYRUS–Business is “popping” for a Bucyrus couple who have made a sweet and salty snack a household name in Crawford County and beyond. Sweet Thangs! Kettle Corn, which is owned by Bucyrus natives Lee Ann Grau and Jeremy Ray, is a staple at the Colonel Crawford Fall Festival, Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show, Lap Night in Bucyrus, and other community events throughout the year.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
huroninsider.com
City of Huron purchases 41 acre lot for $450,000
HURON – At their October 11 meeting, the Huron City Council voted to purchase a 41 acre vacant lot for $450,000. The property is located on River Road and is currently owned by the Warren Slag Company. According to the City, the property was appraised at a value of $542,000.
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
sent-trib.com
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route (SR) 99 at the Harris Road intersection in Groton Township, Erie County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
