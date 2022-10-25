Read full article on original website
Daniel Kemery
2d ago
Really hospitals are in trouble? Penn just built a brand new hospital , Jefferson has expanded .. what seems to be the issue but republicans who do not want to make access to health care more accessible.
Reply
3
Related
State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday. Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18. Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster...
In purple Pa., ‘polite’ conversation no longer includes divisive politics: Election 2022
EASTON – You want diversity? Just stroll into the Precision Cuts Barber Shop on South 18th Street.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting
Pittsburgh City Paper compiled this voters’ guide to the 2022 General Election, featuring key races and issues on this year's ballot. The post Election Guide 2022: One issue looms large in PA voting appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
travelyouman.com
How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)
How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
MSNBC
Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania
Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood.
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano
Pennsylvania’s governor leads the executive branch of the state government. The governor can veto bills passed by the General Assembly, requiring a two-third majority to override. The governor also staffs state agencies. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso
The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate. Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear...
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
‘I don’t think any threat is too small to take serious’: Schools across Pennsylvania deal with security cancellations
Devon Johnson had just turned in his list of the approved guests for last Thursday’s matchup against Simon Gratz when he heard the news. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
wdiy.org
Oz and Fetterman Square Off at Last in an Issues-Heavy Debate
Pennsylvania’s U-S Senate candidates were grilled last night about where they stand on key issues in the lone debate between the two before polls close next month. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/10/26/john-fetterman-and-mehmet-oz-finally-debated-in-the-pa-u-s-senate-race-heres-how-they-tackled-the-issues/. (Original air-date: 10/26/22)
Pennsylvania Secretary of State reminds voters possible delays in election results are typical
“It's really important for us to get accurate information about the election process in Pennsylvania." Leigh M. Chapman, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state, detailed how the state will handle vote counting in the upcoming election and said it will likely take several days until results are complete and certified. Final results traditionally take days if not weeks to compile.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How to watch Pa.’s highly anticipated Senate debate between Fetterman, Oz
Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race will have its only televised debate Tuesday in a highly anticipated event that could play an important role in deciding the outcome. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will square off for an hour starting at 8 p.m. in a live...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry announces $1.2 million in grants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced on Monday, the availability of $1.2 million in grant money for healthcare apprenticeships. According to the Secretary of L&I, Jennifer Barrier, this grant money is to give support to Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs throughout Pa.
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said a significantly higher than expected number of spinal fusion patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center needed an unusually long hospital stay. It should have said patients at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center needed the longer stays. The article has been updated.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania House Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Philly DA Krasner
Pennsylvania House lawmakers have taken the first step toward impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau has more. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/26/pennsylvania-republican-impeach-larry-krasner/. (Original air-date: 10/27/22)
Pennsylvania Senate debate: Viewers response to Oz, Fetterman on issues
PITTSBURGH — The Square Café in East Liberty hosted a watch party event for the first and only debate between state Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The topic that seemed to garner the most reaction was abortion. Many booed and cheered during that...
Comments / 10