RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
(The Center Square) – As the Virginia Department of Education continues to accept applications for planning grants to create lab schools, five applications have been submitted, but many more are under development. "We have been pleased with the great interest from higher education, school divisions, business and community partners...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Governor is calling for education reforms following a dismal report card from The National Assessment of Education Progress. “These scores should be a shocking wake-up call for every Virginian. We are on the cusp of losing a generation of our children,” said Aimee Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
(WSET) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out about Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education's new policy for Virginia's transgender students. "A student’s First Amendment right does not end at the schoolhouse door. It is our goal to ensure...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Students at Martinsville High School are celebrating their Red Ribbon Week this week and Wednesday’s theme was “anything but a backpack!”. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. The theme for 2022’s National Red Ribbon Week is: Celebrate Life. Live Drug-Free.
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The Fourth Circuit heard heated arguments Tuesday morning over the constitutionality of Virginia Tech’s so-called bias response team, which one group says has a chilling effect on students’ right to free speech. Speech First, an organization dedicated to protecting free speech on college...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The candidates vying for Virginia’s 5th District seat are weighing in on some big issues. They sat down with members of the regional chambers, including the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, for individual interviews. The chambers developed the questions beforehand, and generally asked both candidates...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the polls for early...
The public comment period on the Youngkin administration's proposed changes to the policies for transgender student ends next week. So far, the website has gotten more than 60,000 comments.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added COVID-19 vaccines to their list of recommended vaccines for anyone six months or older last week. Along with that decision, the COVID-19 vaccine can be covered by insurance when the federal government stops funding it. Additionally, at...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County elementary students had special visitors help out with carving pumpkins on Monday. The Henry County Sheriff's Office shared photos of Sheriff Lane Perry and his deputies who visited Meadow View Elementary School and Drewy Mason Elementary. The law enforcement helped kids carve...
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
