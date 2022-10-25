Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
Henry Cavill Is 'Back As Superman' & Dwayne Johnson Says He Fought 6 Years To Make It Happen
The worst-kept secret about Black Adam is officially out: Henry Cavill will play Superman again, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a huge part to play in making that happen. Cavill took to Instagram on Monday to acknowledge his big cameo at the end of the film, adding...
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
netflixjunkie.com
Will James Gunn Finally Take Over Henry Cavill’s Superman After Rejecting It for ‘Suicide Squad’ Back in the Day?
Hollywood is never short on new content. Time and again, a new film or series makes their ways to our screens. However, every once in a while a new project releases and takes the world by storm. In 2013, that project was Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill, directed by Zack Snyder. Henry Cavill as Superman is an experience that comes once in a lifetime. Although the audience witnessed Cavill as Superman in multiple films since 2013, we did not have a sequel to where it all began, i.e., Man Of Steel 2 until now.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
netflixjunkie.com
New ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Poster Shows Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown in New Sharp Avatars While Introducing New Characters
Over the years, Netflix has given us some of the finest films and series with a cast of super-popular actors. Olivia Coleman and Claire Foy in The Crown is a great example of bringing together some of the most talented actors. Likewise, one of Netflix’s original projects starred two of the most prominent and talented actors of their generations. Netflix’s detective drama film, Enola Holmes, featured the Man of Steel AKA Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown. And now with a sequel on the way, the streamer has released a new poster featuring the duo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill looking forward to bringing an ‘enormously joyful Superman’ to the big screen
Henry Cavill has responded about his return to the DCU after his cameo appearance in Black Adam‘s post-credit scene. Luckily for fans, it’s a positive one as the actor is keen to play the famous DC superhero again. In an interview with 92nd Street Y, Cavill told Josh...
ComicBook
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
netflixjunkie.com
“I’ve worked thirteen years to get where I am now” – When at the ‘Man of Steel’ Premiere Henry Cavill Truly Felt Grateful to Play Superman
Through Man of Steel, the DCEU introduced us to a brand new version of Superman about 9 years ago. Not just that, the franchise also gave us one of the most acclaimed stars of the coming decade, Henry Cavill. The British star has come a long way in the past decade and has gained worldwide fame on the basis of his talent and skills. With such fame and the apparent affection he holds for his superhero role, what did Cavill have to say about getting the opportunity to be Superman?
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to the Time When Henry Cavill Described the Very Core of His Superman in a Perfect Way
Henry Cavill first marked his appearance as the beloved superhero in Man of Steel with blue apparel and magnificent looks. This role has brought him worldwide attention as Superman and now fans wish to see him in the disguise. It has been years since viewers got a Superman movie solely based on him and his enemies. But we recently got a glimpse of him in the end credits scene of the highly anticipated DC movie Black Adam.
Warner Bros. Discovery Poach Marvel Veterans To Add Spark To Superman And Other Superheroes
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Calls Playing Superman a Public "Responsibility" That Goes Beyond the Movies
At long last, Henry Cavill's Superman is back on the big screen. The actor has been away from the iconic DC role since filming Justice League and it seemed like Warner Bros. was potentially ready to move on from his version of the character entirely. That's no longer the case. Cavill returned to DC with a cameo at the end of Black Adam and he's preparing for a "bright future" as Superman, a character he believes is as important in the real world as he is on the screen.
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
ComicBook
Green Lantern Being Retooled at HBO Max
The long-in-development Green Lantern series from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being "redeveloped" at HBO Max, and has lost writer Seth Grahame-Smith, who had already written a full eight-episode season before deciding to abandon the project. Grahame-Smith, best known for his book Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, was one of the biggest voices on Green Lantern, which was supposed to star Finn Whitrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott. He joins Berlanti and his frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim, as well as veteran Green Lantern writer Geoff Johns.
