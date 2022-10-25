ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
News-Medical.net

Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
MedicalXpress

Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?

Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
GEORGIA STATE
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE

