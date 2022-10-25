Read full article on original website
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
Is it a cold, flu or Covid? Key symptoms as Omicron cases surge in new wave
AS we head into the depths of October, it's likely you'll start to hear a few more coughs and sniffles. Respiratory illnesses are common during the winter months as the temperature drops. While Covid isn't as prominent as it was this time last year, it's still circulating. Millions have already...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
Wbaltv.com
What is acute flaccid myelitis? Doctor explains why AFM is so dangerous for children
Medical experts are warning about a paralyzing disease in children that's similar to polio. The U.S. has recorded 22 confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) since Oct. 12, and 53 more suspected cases. None of the cases are known to be in Maryland. It is a rare disease, but...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up as RSV spreads across the US. Here are the symptoms to look out for and who's most at risk of getting seriously ill.
Difficulty breathing and dehydration could be signs that a child is sick with RSV, doctors say.
Health experts urge parents to take precautions as nation sees surge in pediatric RSV cases
Doctors say the surge in illnesses among children is putting a strain on pediatric hospitals.
natureworldnews.com
Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States
Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
