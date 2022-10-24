ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WATCH: Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon both grab 1-handed INTs vs. Patriots

By Luke Easterling
 2 days ago
It’s still understandable for Chicago Bears fans to be frustrated that their team didn’t spend one of their two second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft on a wide receiver (say, George Pickens?) to help out Justin Fields.

That said, the early returns on the two players they did pick are looking pretty good.

Chicago spent those selections on a pair of playmakers for the secondary, and they both came through with big plays in Monday night’s blowout win over the New England Patriots.

Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon each grabbed an interception in the game, and neither of them needed more than one hand to make it happen:

Sure, Fields and the Bears offense could have used a talented pass-catcher, or even an offensive lineman with one of those second-rounders. But Brisker and Gordon both look like studs, and Monday night’s performance could be the beginning of something special for Chicago’s defensive backfield.

