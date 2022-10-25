Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen
The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
Sporting News
Damian Lillard heaps praise on Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons: 'He's blowing the roof off the place'
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers entered the season projected to finish in the bottom half of the standings, but after the first four games, they're far from it. Following a 135-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers are now the only undefeated team remaining in the West, with a 4-0 record — the first time they've started 4-0 since 1999.
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score high in Brooklyn Nets defeat at Memphis Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers. Ja Morant also added...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker opened up on the words exchanged with Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
