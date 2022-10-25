ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
San Antonio neighborhood puts a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired twist on its street signs

SAN ANTONIO — Winter may still be coming on the calendar, but it's already arrived to San Antonio's northwest side. Though it might not have the might of a Winterfell or King's Landing, nestled between Brandeis High and Bamberger Nature Park is a small neighborhood that briefly helps visitors imagine they are navigating the realms of Westeros, where the drama of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" unfolds.
