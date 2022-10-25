Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
Neighbors met with city leader's to decide how to invest money
SAN ANTONIO — Now that voters have approved a record setting bond package, it's time to decide exactly how to invest the money. At Cassiano Park in the heart of the west side, neighbors got together to brainstorm with city leaders about what they want to see in their new and improved park.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
KENS 5
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
A new state hospital is under construction on San Antonio's south side. County leaders are hoping the old buildings can serve people with mental health struggles.
KTSA
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
$4.5M Tuscan-inspired villa in New Braunfels offers access to Comal River
A 'New Braunfels gem' is now for sale.
Water leak brings flood of concerns to far-west-side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of gallons of water gushed down a far-west-side street over the past few weeks. Residents say a tiny trickle at the corner of Blue Larkspur and Fort Marcy quickly turned into a stream. “Almost a month ago, I noticed the leak,” said Robert DeKeno. “I...
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
San Antonio neighborhood puts a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired twist on its street signs
SAN ANTONIO — Winter may still be coming on the calendar, but it's already arrived to San Antonio's northwest side. Though it might not have the might of a Winterfell or King's Landing, nestled between Brandeis High and Bamberger Nature Park is a small neighborhood that briefly helps visitors imagine they are navigating the realms of Westeros, where the drama of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" unfolds.
Officials believe arson may be to blame for
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Bexar County home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night and officials believe it may have been started intentionally. It happened on Rockport Road near Somerset at 11 p.m. Lytle Fire is now saying the cause of the fire is suspicious. The family...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0