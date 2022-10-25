Read full article on original website
Olivia Barton-lynch
2d ago
It's sad that you have to rely on News 2 to help ,the provider has no problem taking your money for the bill..so wrong ....🤨
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
U.S. 52 in Forsyth County closed partially
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday. Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The lane is expected to reopen...
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
Medical community responds after rogue nurse charged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist officials are assuring the community they will never let something like this happen again. “What has alleged to have taken place certainly does not represent the very high standards of safety and integrity that our dedicated teammates take pride in and display each and every day,” Denise Potter with Wake Forest Baptist said.
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at block party that turned violent in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday thought they would find about 10 people, but they found more than 100 times that number, Interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident during a Wednesday news conference about a separate shooting that happened less than 24 hours […]
Apartment residents react to large party that prompted police response
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Large rocks and bottles were thrown at Greensboro and Guilford County investigators following a call to a large “block party” Tuesday. Officers were called out to the Province Apartments on Houston Street in Greensboro. They were told that there were ten people gathered. After...
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Police identify pedestrian killed on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man killed after being hit by a car on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem on Thursday Oct. 20, has been identified by police. Winston-Salem police said the man is Jerry Cowan, 65. Officials said the incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 20 on U.S. 52...
TikTok: How to turn off the targeted ads
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s one of the hottest apps on millions of phones. TikTok’s videos are seen around the world, and users can’t seem to get enough of them. But what personal information are you sharing with TikTok when you use it, and how can you protect yourself online? Consumer Reports reveals the TikTok privacy settings you should adjust right now.
Surry County woman wins $100K from $30 scratch-off ticket
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When this Pilot Mountain woman couldn't buy the scratch-off she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead. It was her lucky day because she won a $100,000 prize. Dana Pruitt said the ticket that wasn't her first choice, but it turned out to be...
Suspect in custody after an active situation in a Greensboro neighborhood
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: GPD confirmed there is no hostage negotiation that took place. Officers were called to a home after shots were fired and a person barricaded themselves inside a home alone, according to police. Greensboro police said Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road was closed...
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
Durham’s streams get a C in water quality, here’s why
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, the city of Durham publishes their “State of the Our Streams” report. The report tracks the health and cleanliness of the city’s creeks and rivers. This year, the city scored 77 out of 100 on the water quality index—giving them...
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Family wants justice after Dudley High School senior killed in shooting
17-year-old Ja’Zari will never get a chance to go to his prom, walk across the stage or fulfill his dreams like many high school seniors plan to do. Ja’Zari was a senior at Dudley High School in Greensboro who will never get the chance to go to his prom or walk across the stage at the coliseum like many of his peers will do in the Spring.
2 taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured after a fire in Greensboro Sunday. Officials said the fire happened at a split level home on Donegal Drive. The two people were taken to the hospital. There is no information on what caused the fire or the condition of the victims...
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
