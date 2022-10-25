NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another. Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Ovechkin’s third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135). “Yeah. It’s pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it’s a pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO