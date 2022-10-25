Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 4-2 Win Over Stars – 10/24/22
The Ottawa Senators improved their record on the season to 4-2-0 with an impressive comeback win over the Dallas Stars on Monday (Oct. 24). Magnus Hellberg produced a 29-save performance in his debut for the club, while Derick Brassard scored in his first appearance of the season. The Senators –...
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
FOX Sports
Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory
Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Early 2022-23 Left Defence Trade Targets
The Edmonton Oilers’ biggest concern early in the 2022-23 season is their play in the defensive zone. It’s not that the forwards are losing coverage or not getting back on the rush, it’s that the defencemen are getting caught out of position and giving up high-danger scoring chances.
NBC Sports
Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks?
Brooklyn Nets fans seemingly aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving appeared to yell at Simmons to shoot the ball after passing up a shot from close range. In the third quarter,...
markerzone.com
PROGRESS ON COYOTES' VISITORS SPACES IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN W/ HOME OPENER TWO DAYS AWAY
The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home -- Arizona State's Mullett Arena -- was flagged by the NHL as insufficient, specifically with regards to standards of amenities for visiting teams. The team was forced to make alterations to the facility before their first home game, which is scheduled for this Friday. A...
NHL
Coyotes, Arizona State University to help each other at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan already has a first in Mullett Arena history. The Arizona State sophomore and son of former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan scored the first goal in the Sun Devils' brand new 5,000-seat state-of-the-art on-campus facility, a putback of his own rebound in a 2-0 win against Colgate on Oct. 14.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics looking into potential trades for wings, bigs
The Boston Celtics have lofty expectations in 2022-23, and it appears they're leaving no stone unturned as they try to replicate last season's success. Boston is "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings" and is exploring trade options that would utilize its two traded player exceptions ($6.9 million from the Juancho Hernangomez deal and $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder deal), Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reports, citing multiple league sources.
Ovechkin scores 783rd goal as Capitals beat N.J. Devils 6-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another. Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Ovechkin’s third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135). “Yeah. It’s pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it’s a pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said.
NBC Sports
Bruins reveal Marchand is ahead of schedule, will return sooner than expected
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is doing great in his rehab and should be back in the lineup before Thanksgiving. He was the first-line left wing next to Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk at practice Wednesday. He also spent time on the No. 1 power-play unit, per reporters who attended practice.
NBC Sports
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
NBC Sports
Bills release renderings of new stadium
There’s still some work to do to finalize the agreement with state and local officials about their plans for a new stadium, but the Bills are not waiting for that to happen before sharing renderings of the building. The team is working with stadium architectural firm Populous, which was...
NBC Sports
Kerr not surprised by Klay's competitive jawing with Booker
Klay Thompson experienced a first in his 12-year NBA career: An ejection. During the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center, Thompson began jawing with Devin Booker after swatting away the 25-year-old's shot in the third quarter, leading to technical fouls being assessed to both players.
NBC Sports
Klay's ejection vs. Suns could wake Warriors from slumber
Klay Thompson’s frustrations, simmering for at least a week, boiled over Tuesday night. Salty while missing seven of his eight shots, his emotions went over the edge with a few provocative words from Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. The result was Klay getting ejected from a regular-season game for...
