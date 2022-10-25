ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: No Russell Westbrook?

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win their first game of the regular season after falling to 0-3 following their collapse down the stretch against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. They will be looking to separate themselves from the small group of NBA teams that are...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

No longer unbeaten, Jazz to seek revenge on Rockets

The Utah Jazz do not have to wait long for a shot at avenging their first loss of the season. In a rematch of Monday's game at Houston, a 114-108 win for the Rockets, the Jazz will host the second leg of a home-and-home Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Evanson: Trail Blazers are hot, but can it last? Who cares?

The team is 4-0 and exceeding expectations, which is more than enough for fans to get excited. How excited are you about your 4-0 Portland Trail Blazers? Well, my guess is pretty excited, after-all it's been quite some time since they gave you anything to be excited about. But while plenty of people will roll their eyes, chuckle or scoff at your exhilaration in the wake of their — very — early success, don't let the reality of the 78 games remaining rain on the parade that's been the first four. You've been through a lot, Blazer fans. Draft-day...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement

The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night. At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup

Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Struggling ’Canes and Cavaliers to square off at Virginia

Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Line: Miami by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Miami leads 11-8. Two programs with first-year coaches look to get one win closer to bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers are coming off a Thursday night 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech in which the offense continued to struggle but the defense was stout. Miami had eight turnovers in a 45-21 home loss to Duke, its fourth loss in the last five games.
ETTRICK, VA
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Rockets

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jordan Clarkson finished with 20 points as the Utah Jazz held off the Houston Rockets for a 109-101 win Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley each added 14 points and Mike Conley contributed 13. Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lake Oswego Review

Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
PORTLAND, OR

