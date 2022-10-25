ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Yakima roads down to one lane due to water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Pacific Ave will be down to one lane Monday through Friday for water line work off S 15th St. and Nob Hill Blvd. Traffic is expected to impact he area throughout the week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will be on the road to help guide...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg PD offers icy windshield driving tips

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields. The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter. Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car fire spreads to house in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shelter-in-place advisory extended after Wilbur-Ellis fire near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Grant County Fire District #5, the Grant County Health District, and the Grant County Sheriff's Emergency Management team are maintaining a shelter-in-place advisory for homes one mile to the east and northeast of the Wilbur-Ellis fire that burned Sunday, October, 23. The advisory will remain in effect...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake destroyed by fire

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A fire at the Wilbur-Ellis Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake destroyed the building and kept firefighters busy for hours on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23.   The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place alert around 4:30 p.m. for anyone living within a mile to the northeast of the plant.  Firefighters from Grant County Fire District...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police

Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
WATERVILLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg due to crash involving two semi-trucks

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Two semi trucks crashed just before 4:00 a.m. this morning near Ellensburg at exit 106. Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 is now fully blocked. Traffic diverted by @WSDOT_East. Tow at scene. pic.twitter.com/z4HpbL5Y7f — Trooper Jeremy Weber (@wspd6pio) October 19, 2022 There is no information yet regarding injuries. Tow trucks are currently at the scene. This is…
ELLENSBURG, WA
cwuobserver.com

10 must do’s in the ‘Burg

Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
WENATCHEE, WA

