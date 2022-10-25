Read full article on original website
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri yard Monday night.
KMBC.com
Sheriff: It could be several more weeks before Amazon driver's exact cause of death known
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said it could be several more weeks before an official cause of death is determined for an Amazon delivery driver found dead Monday evening. The sheriff said the driver was found with multiple bite marks, and it is suspected the...
KMBC.com
Former drivers preach caution with animals ahead of autopsy results for dead Amazon worker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are still waiting for autopsy results in the death of an amazon delivery driver in Ray County. It happened Monday near Excelsior Springs. Investigators said Monday's incident happened when an Amazon driver went inside a fenced-in area and was attacked by dogs. Speaking with...
KMBC.com
Sheriff says autopsy will determine if Amazon delivery driver was mauled to death by dogs
RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The investigation continues into whether an Amazon delivery driver, who was found dead Monday evening at a Ray County home, was mauled to death. The sheriff said the driver was found with multiple bite marks, and it is suspected the man was attacked by two dogs.
Concerns raised after Amazon delivery driver’s death in Ray County
Neighbors in Excelsior Springs, Missouri have questions after a driver delivering for Amazon was found dead in a suspected dog attack Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ray County Authorities Investigating Monday Delivery Driver Death
Ray County authorities are investigating a reported death of an Amazon driver from Monday. Reports say the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Route O Monday night and found an Amazon delivery driver dead in a front yard. The cause of death is not confirmed, but...
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
KMBC.com
Authorities say 1 person killed when bridge under construction collapses in Clay County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bridge under construction collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, killing one person. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the collapse was reported at 1:44 p.m. at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. The bridge spans Carroll Creek. The scene is east of Kearney. Sarah...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KMBC.com
Platte County authorities searching for man who escaped from custody at KC hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who escaped from custody. The sheriff's office said Jacob Meineker, 38, ran off from deputies Wednesday afternoon while at Saint Luke's Hospital on Barry Road. Authorities said Meineker was last seen wearing...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk near Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
OSHA previously fined company involved in deadly Clay County bridge collapse
The construction company involved in Wednesday's deadly Clay County bridge collapse paid $8,619 for a 2019 OSHA violation.
Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'
Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO LOCATE MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Brent Spellmeyer is wanted for possession of a controlled substance- cocaine. Spellmeyer is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information...
KMBC.com
Mulch fire near I-470 at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility has reignited
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive mulch fire that broke out at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility in Southwest Kansas City near I-470 has reignited. Smoke is again covering the roadway but has not yet caused authorities to close the highway. The flames started up again just a day...
2 injured in semi-truck hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at noon on Oct. 26 on Interstate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue. One vehicle, listed as a semi-truck, and a Honda Accord were both traveling south on I-635 when […]
