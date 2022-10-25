ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday.

The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot.

The bicyclist suffered trauma and was taken to Tehachapi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation showed that the bicyclist was not seen by the driver of the pickup truck.

The Tehachapi Police Department asks anyone who witnessed the accident or has more information to call the police department at 661-822-2222.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

