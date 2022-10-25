Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avs past Rangers, 3-2 in SO
NEW YORK — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the...
NHL
Jets end Blues winning streak with shutout victory
WINNIPEG - In their sixth game of the season, the Winnipeg Jets have a blueprint for how they want to look. Sure, there are always improvements to be made, as players and coaches at the National Hockey League level will always find something to work on. But Monday's 4-0 shutout...
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
theScore
Laine makes early return from injury vs. Coyotes
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine returned to the ice well ahead of schedule, suiting up Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes. Laine suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 12 in Columbus' season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. He was originally expected to miss three-to-four weeks. Instead, the 24-year-old is back...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF INJURED CANADIENS TO TRAVEL WITH TEAM ON UPCOMING ROAD TRIP
Following Tuesday's game against the Wild, the Canadiens will embark on a four-game road trip which features stops in Buffalo, St. Louis, Minnesota and Winnipeg. According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, a pair of injured Canadiens will accompany the team on the road trip, those players being forward Joel Armia and defenceman Joel Edmundson.
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
ESPN
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
First Period--1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties--Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period--4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties--Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period--5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33 (pp). 6,...
