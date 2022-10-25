Read full article on original website
couldbemaybenot
2d ago
Why don't they just build a wall around Arizona and start up a one party dictatorship like they want? Let the smart people out first?
Threats to voters on the rise as midterms approach
Ahead of Election Day, new allegations of voter intimidation have been referred to the Department of Justice. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez spoke with Arizona officials who have stepped up security near ballot drop boxes.Oct. 26, 2022.
Biden administration urges Supreme Court to reject 'extraordinarily disruptive' theory in major elections case
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has urged the Supreme Court to reject a novel legal theory pushed by Republicans in an upcoming elections case from North Carolina that could strip state courts of their ability to oversee federal election-related disputes. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a brief filed...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
newsy.com
Arizona Voters Describe Intimidation At The Ballot Box
In Arizona, where election results in 2020 were close and contested, they say they're protecting the vote. But some voters in Arizona say these ballot box watchers are intimidating them. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Newsy about six reports of alleged voter intimidation in Maricopa County in the...
AZFamily
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes
A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties. The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
A slew of Latina candidates for Congress are looking to make history as 'firsts'
Republican and Democratic Latinas running for Congress in more than five states could make history in the midterm elections next month. At the same time, Latina lawmakers who have already made history are looking to defend their seats. The races are being run at a time when Latina political underrepresentation...
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
Phoenix police investigating break-in at Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters
Phoenix police said Wednesday they are investigating a burglary at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor of Arizona. A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call about a break-in Tuesday afternoon and determined that items had been taken from the office Monday night. Details about the property that was taken were not immediately available.
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
Far-Right Group Sued Over Arizona Drop Box Stakeouts
A far-right group staking out ballot drop boxes in Arizona is being sued by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino over alleged “voter intimidation practices.” The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, accuses Clean Elections USA and QAnon-linked founder Melody Jennings of violating the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voter intimidation, and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits “conspir[ing] to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote, from giving his support or advocacy in a legal manner.” Clean Elections USA members, among others, have been seen at drop boxes in the state, some armed, many in tactical gear. The lawsuit comes on the heels of three new voter intimidation complaints filed by Arizona residents who say they have been harassed by self-styled “drop box watchers” staking out voting sites in the state. The latest allegations, shared with The Daily Beast by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, have been referred to the FBI and bring the total number of complaints filed, as of Tuesday, to at least six.Read it at Democracy Docket
A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates
Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric. Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion pressure allegation
Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker is now denying allegations from another woman who says he helped her get an abortion. The anonymous accuser is the second woman to say Walker allegedly pressured her to undergo the procedure. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports. Oct. 26, 2022.
KTAR.com
Jon Stewart conducts ‘Problem’ interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets grilled by Jon Stewart over election fraud claims in a promotional video released Tuesday for the host’s Apple TV+ show. In the three-minute excerpt from an upcoming episode of “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Stewart asks Brnovich to state that...
Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer
A Michigan jury convicted three men for aiding in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The men are members of a paramilitary group called the “Wolverine Watchmen,” which held gun drills with the leader of that kidnapping plot in 2020. Oct. 27, 2022.
Arizona’s Sen Kelly slams California on Colorado River use
PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government...
