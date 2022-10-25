ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbank, SD

Engebretson leads Milbank to 3-0 volleyball win over Great Plains

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IEgT_0ilLwqRz00

Averie Engebretson's 10 aces, 21 assists and 17 digs powered Milbank to a 3-0 non-conference volleyball win over Great Plains Lutheran on Monday night.

The Bulldogs won 25-17, 25-13 and 25-17 to push their record to 17-10 on the season. Great Plains Lutheran slipped to 1-17.

Rachel Schulte and Claire Snaza each produced eight kills, Skyler Skoog five kills, Addisyn Krause three assists and three aces and Hallie Schulte 16 digs for Milbank.

Esta Cameron's five kills and nine digs paced GPL. Kyrie Roberts ch9ipped in with nine assists, Olivia Holmen four kills and Myra Lentz 12 digs.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 3, Iroquois-Lake Preston 0: Julia Trygstad's 11 kills and five block sparked ORR (17-10, 3-6) to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 Dakota Valley Conference win.

Paige Hanson contributed three aces and 22 assists, Brooklyn Hageman 12 assists, Bailey Hyland 11 digs and Kylee Misar seven digs for ORR.

The Sharks (9-18, 1-8) received six aces and 11 digs from Adison Moore, nine assists from Becca Bich, five kills and two blocks from Hadlee Holt, four kills 14 digs from Anna Decker and four kills, three blocks and 10 digs from Faith Steffensen

Aberdeen Roncalli 3, Deuel 1: Roncalli won the Northeast Conference match 25-14, 25-9, 19-25 and 25-9 to improve to 14-9 overall a nd 7-3 in league play. Cavalier leaders included Camryn Bain, three aces and 29 digs; Maddie Huber, three aces, six kills and 10 assists; McKenna O'Keefe eight kills and 15 digs; and Faith Danielson, 11 assists.

Josie Anderson finished with seven kills and 13 assists for Deuel (5-18, 2-8). Emma Hamann added seven kills and 19 digs, Kayden Russell five assists and four blocks, Harley Hennings three kills, Annika Kriz 21 digs, Kaitlyn Gubrud 12 digs, Hope Bjerke three blocks and McKenna Olson two blocks.

Chester Area 3, Arlington 0: Second-rated Class B Chester Area (23-5) won 25-9, 25-16 and 25-3 with four aces, 13 kills, 16 assists and three blocks from Lily VanHal; nine kills from Serena Larson; 13 assists and 15 digs from Jacy Wolf; and 13 digs and two aces from Emery Larson.

Arlington (18-13) was led by Natalie Burns with six kills, Harley Johnson six kills and 10 digs, Tanaya Weiss 19 assists and Madi Bacon 10 digs.

Elkton-Lake Benton 3, Estelline-Hendricks 1: The Elks (26-9, 9-0) wrapped up a perfect season in the Dakota Valley Conference with a 25-20, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-16 win over the Redhawks (21-8, 5-4).

Groton Area 3, Britton-Hecla 0: The Tigers (12-14, 5-5) won the Northeast Conference match 25-21, 25-17 and 25-7 over the Braves (6-18, 1-9).

Wolsey-Wessington 3, Redfield 0: Fifth-rated Class B Wolsey-Wessington (24-4) used 12 kills and 16 digs from Mya Boomsma to prevail 25-19, 25-14 and 25-19.

Other Wolsey-Wessington leaders included Emree White with four aces; Leah Williams three aces, seven kills and 10 digs; Lainey Uttecht, two aces and 16 digs; Taylor Horn, 24 assists; and Mallory Miller, seven kills and two blocks.

Katie Rozell notched five kills, five digs, one solo block and two block assists for Redfield (16-12). Camryn Rohlfs tallied 13 assists.

Garretson 3, Sioux Valley 2: Garretson (17-7) outlasted Sioux Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25 and 15-9. The Cossacks fell to 18-11.

Tiospa Zina 3, Flandreau Indian School 0: The Wambdi (11-15) recorded a 25-6, 25-8 and 25-15 sweep over FIS (1-16).

Other Monday South Dakota Scores

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Dupree def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

Freeman def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19

Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-3, 25-11, 25-11

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Little Wound def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Vermillion def. Parker, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 28-26, 25-23

West Central def. Tri-Valley, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6

Comments / 0

Related
farmforum.net

Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer

Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
FLORENCE, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrests made in Kingsbury County theft

KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston. According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday. A person reported that a couple of people in a dark-colored pickup took something from a vehicle. The pickup...
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Volga and Bruce fire departments fight combine fire

The Volga and Bruce Fire Departments respond to a Sunday afternoon combine fire in a filed northwest of Volga. It was reported at about 2:20 pm near the intersection of 207th Street and 461st Avenue. Assistant Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring says the combine was being used to harvest corn...
VOLGA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KXLG News reported a bookkeeper from Watertown has been accused of embezzling over $150,000 from two of her former employers. According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Attorney’s office, Watertown resident Reva Plunkett made 13 withdrawals from business accounts at Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms spanning seven years. The checks ranging from $1,034 to $19,525 were disguised as payments to vendors; however, the court documents say the money actually went into Plunkett’s personal account.
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Fire destroys Hamlin Reformed Church

CASTLEWOOD, SD – A fire is under investigation in rural Castlewood. Just before six this morning, Castlewood Fire and EMS were called to the Hamlin Reformed Church on 464th Avenue. Estelline and Hayti departments provided mutual aid to help battle the blaze and bring more water. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby home a few feet away. There were no reports of injuries. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the church was a complete loss.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings police investigate residential burglary

The Brookings Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. Detective Adam Smith says it happened sometime between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Friday. He says an unknown person or persons forced entry into a residence in the 800 block of Steamboat Trail. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
BROOKINGS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

463
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy