Engebretson leads Milbank to 3-0 volleyball win over Great Plains

Averie Engebretson's 10 aces, 21 assists and 17 digs powered Milbank to a 3-0 non-conference volleyball win over Great Plains Lutheran on Monday night.

The Bulldogs won 25-17, 25-13 and 25-17 to push their record to 17-10 on the season. Great Plains Lutheran slipped to 1-17.

Rachel Schulte and Claire Snaza each produced eight kills, Skyler Skoog five kills, Addisyn Krause three assists and three aces and Hallie Schulte 16 digs for Milbank.

Esta Cameron's five kills and nine digs paced GPL. Kyrie Roberts ch9ipped in with nine assists, Olivia Holmen four kills and Myra Lentz 12 digs.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 3, Iroquois-Lake Preston 0: Julia Trygstad's 11 kills and five block sparked ORR (17-10, 3-6) to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 Dakota Valley Conference win.

Paige Hanson contributed three aces and 22 assists, Brooklyn Hageman 12 assists, Bailey Hyland 11 digs and Kylee Misar seven digs for ORR.

The Sharks (9-18, 1-8) received six aces and 11 digs from Adison Moore, nine assists from Becca Bich, five kills and two blocks from Hadlee Holt, four kills 14 digs from Anna Decker and four kills, three blocks and 10 digs from Faith Steffensen

Aberdeen Roncalli 3, Deuel 1: Roncalli won the Northeast Conference match 25-14, 25-9, 19-25 and 25-9 to improve to 14-9 overall a nd 7-3 in league play. Cavalier leaders included Camryn Bain, three aces and 29 digs; Maddie Huber, three aces, six kills and 10 assists; McKenna O'Keefe eight kills and 15 digs; and Faith Danielson, 11 assists.

Josie Anderson finished with seven kills and 13 assists for Deuel (5-18, 2-8). Emma Hamann added seven kills and 19 digs, Kayden Russell five assists and four blocks, Harley Hennings three kills, Annika Kriz 21 digs, Kaitlyn Gubrud 12 digs, Hope Bjerke three blocks and McKenna Olson two blocks.

Chester Area 3, Arlington 0: Second-rated Class B Chester Area (23-5) won 25-9, 25-16 and 25-3 with four aces, 13 kills, 16 assists and three blocks from Lily VanHal; nine kills from Serena Larson; 13 assists and 15 digs from Jacy Wolf; and 13 digs and two aces from Emery Larson.

Arlington (18-13) was led by Natalie Burns with six kills, Harley Johnson six kills and 10 digs, Tanaya Weiss 19 assists and Madi Bacon 10 digs.

Elkton-Lake Benton 3, Estelline-Hendricks 1: The Elks (26-9, 9-0) wrapped up a perfect season in the Dakota Valley Conference with a 25-20, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-16 win over the Redhawks (21-8, 5-4).

Groton Area 3, Britton-Hecla 0: The Tigers (12-14, 5-5) won the Northeast Conference match 25-21, 25-17 and 25-7 over the Braves (6-18, 1-9).

Wolsey-Wessington 3, Redfield 0: Fifth-rated Class B Wolsey-Wessington (24-4) used 12 kills and 16 digs from Mya Boomsma to prevail 25-19, 25-14 and 25-19.

Other Wolsey-Wessington leaders included Emree White with four aces; Leah Williams three aces, seven kills and 10 digs; Lainey Uttecht, two aces and 16 digs; Taylor Horn, 24 assists; and Mallory Miller, seven kills and two blocks.

Katie Rozell notched five kills, five digs, one solo block and two block assists for Redfield (16-12). Camryn Rohlfs tallied 13 assists.

Garretson 3, Sioux Valley 2: Garretson (17-7) outlasted Sioux Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25 and 15-9. The Cossacks fell to 18-11.

Tiospa Zina 3, Flandreau Indian School 0: The Wambdi (11-15) recorded a 25-6, 25-8 and 25-15 sweep over FIS (1-16).

Other Monday South Dakota Scores

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Dupree def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

Freeman def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19

Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-3, 25-11, 25-11

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Little Wound def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Vermillion def. Parker, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 28-26, 25-23

West Central def. Tri-Valley, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6