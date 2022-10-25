ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Granby student faces weapons charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Granby High School student faces multiple charges after being found with a weapon on school property Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at the school responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Norfolk Police. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and …. Pharrell William’s non-profit organization has invited local community members and educators to attend his Mighty Dream Forum for free. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SFY8eb. TCC offers scholarship to provide free or low-cost …. Tidewater Community College recently...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield murder suspect sentenced

22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. 22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU. Friday Night Flights Week 9 Top Ten Plays of the...
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Another day of threats at local schools;...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake pursuit ends in crash, suspects at large

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash and suspects who are still at large. Chesapeake Police said officers were on Battlefield Boulevard near Debaun Loop when they found a stolen vehicle and began a pursuit at 1:24 p.m. The suspects drove toward Military...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

