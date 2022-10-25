ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Great white shark ‘Bob’ swims off VB coast, along with Tancook

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Great white shark Bob has made his way to Virginia Beach, according to OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tags and tracks sharks.

Bob, who is a mature male great white shark, was tagged by OCEARCH in September 2021, in Nova Scotia. Since then, he has swum down to Jacksonville, Florida, and as of October 23, the coastline of Virginia Beach. Since he was tagged, Bob has swum 2,725 miles.

Bob is 13 ft and 4 in long and weighs over 1,300 pounds. He was named after OCEARCH’s Chief Scientist Dr. Robert “Bob” Hueter who has produced extensive shark research for over 40 years. Bob the shark pinged around 9:25 a.m. at about the same spot Tancook, a male great white who’s been around Virginia Beach before, pinged around 8:34 p.m. Sunday.

Great white sharks are known to be very migratory , and can regularly travel between Mexico and Hawaii, as well as swim even further distances in other ocean basins. Great white sharks eat coastal fishes, and as they get older, seals and sea lions. They are also known to dive into deeper waters to feed on fish and squids in the cold, deep sea.

In the past few years, OCEARCH has tracked three other great white sharks that have also come near Virginia Beach: Savannah, Shaw, and Tancook. You can watch the migratory patterns of tagged sharks at ocearch.org/tracker/ .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

