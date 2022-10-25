Read full article on original website
South Bend youth discuss importance of voting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Why should you vote?”. That was the question posed to young South Benders at the Youth Using the Power of Their Voices event. Taking place at the Charles Black Community Center, these future voters were given two weeks to research current voting practices and potential voting issues.
Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka mayor’s youth advisory council is asking for donations for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They’re looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. They’re also looking for aluminum foil and disposable foil turkey pans to help families prepare Thanksgiving.
Randolph Mini Park gets upgraded to Randolph Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Randolph Mini Park has been renamed Randolph Park after improvements have expanded that outdoor space. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park on Wednesday by South Bend Venues Parks and Arts along with city leaders and community members to honor the parks completion and renaming.
Rotary Club continues fight against polio
18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!. Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!. Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally...
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
Michiana police officers recognized for preventing domestic violence homicides
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are in a domestic abuse situation or suspect you may be in one, please call 911 or the YWCA hotline at 1-866-YES-YWCA. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA North Central Indiana is honoring local police in their efforts to prevent domestic violence homicides.
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
Building in downtown LaPorte collapses
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening. The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time. No injuries have been reported. Follow 16 News...
New Prairie to Hold Special Meeting on Transgender Issues
(New Carlisle, IN) - School leaders at New Prairie United School Corporation will hold a public discussion regarding their transgender bathroom policy and other related topics. On Monday, October 24, the school board will hold what they call a “Let’s Talk” session to get public input on the controversial issue....
‘Lipsync with Our Stars’ returns Friday to help the Center for the Homeless
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, “Lipsync with Our Stars” is coming back to the Hilton Garden Inn. 12 groups will compete for your vote this Friday at 6 p.m. The event features a buffet dinner, cash bar, and a guaranteed night of laughter and entertainment.
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!. The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!. The museum enjoys bringing families together every year...
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart
