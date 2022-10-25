ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Klepper's Panel About A New Civil War Flies Off The Rails

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper that the nation is closer to a new civil war than most people realize.

“I used to be afraid to talk about it,” admitted Kinzinger, who is part of the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. “Now I think it’s important for us to talk about it because I think we have to be aware of where we’re at.”

So Klepper convened a focus group in the purple state of Arizona for liberals and conservatives to hash out how such a war would unfold ― and what might happen next.

It got weird pretty fast:

Klepper’s next special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms — America Unfollows Democracy,” is set to air Nov. 1 on Comedy Central.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

LRRRR
1d ago

atleast at the end of the clip,both sides agreed if there were to be a civil war, there would be no winners. We all loose. We need to focus on that.

David Bradley
2d ago

All the Timothy McVeigh wannabes worship tRump as their orange Jesus??

