Jordan Klepper's Panel About A New Civil War Flies Off The Rails

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper that the nation is closer to a new civil war than most people realize.

“I used to be afraid to talk about it,” admitted Kinzinger, who is part of the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. “Now I think it’s important for us to talk about it because I think we have to be aware of where we’re at.”

So Klepper convened a focus group in the purple state of Arizona for liberals and conservatives to hash out how such a war would unfold ― and what might happen next.

It got weird pretty fast:

Klepper’s next special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms — America Unfollows Democracy,” is set to air Nov. 1 on Comedy Central.

