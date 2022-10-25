Jordan Klepper's Panel About A New Civil War Flies Off The Rails
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper that the nation is closer to a new civil war than most people realize.
“I used to be afraid to talk about it,” admitted Kinzinger, who is part of the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. “Now I think it’s important for us to talk about it because I think we have to be aware of where we’re at.”
So Klepper convened a focus group in the purple state of Arizona for liberals and conservatives to hash out how such a war would unfold ― and what might happen next.
It got weird pretty fast:
Klepper’s next special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms — America Unfollows Democracy,” is set to air Nov. 1 on Comedy Central.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
