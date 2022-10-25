Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Del. school libraries getting $1 million statewide investment
DELAWARE – First State students will soon have better access to learning materials and resources in their school libraries. That’s thanks to a $1 million state investment between the state, and the Delaware Library Consortium. The funding is being added to the Delaware Division of Libraries for the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's official state dinosaur is signed into law
Delaware has a new state dinosaur, and it might be even scarier than a T-Rex. The state picked which prehistoric reptile got to hold the title of Official State Dinosaur by enlisting the help of middle schoolers. House Bill 390, which designates the Dryptosauridae as the state dinosaur, was drafted...
beckerspayer.com
Delaware reverses course on Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees
Delaware will not implement Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware's Medicare Advantage plan for 2023, after a judge sided with state retirees opposed to the plan, the Delaware News Journal reported. The state's Employee Benefits Committee awarded Highmark the three-year contract to administer benefits for state employees in February. It...
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
WMDT.com
Open enrollment for MD Health Connection begins on Nov. 1st
MARYLAND – The annual open enrollment for the Maryland Health Connection is fast approaching, starting on November 1st. Those buying their own health insurance could stand to benefit from state and federal funding aimed at knocking down coverage prices. “We received that originally through the American Rescue Plan Act....
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware's state dinosaur is officially the Dryptosauridae - here's how it happened
Delaware now has a state dinosaur - the Dryptosauridae - following a student-led project to nominate, choose and defend their choice for this recognition. Shue Medill Middle School was approached about choosing a State Dinosaur by State Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, who learned that Maryland had one. The process had to be incorporated into the curriculum, including a social studies component.
delawarepublic.org
Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D
Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
WMDT.com
High Capacity Magazine buyback events announced in Del.
DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
WMDT.com
Md. Ballot Question 2 would change residency requirements for certain candidates
MARYLAND – On November 8th, Marylanders will be faced with five constitutional ballot questions when they vote. Question Two has to do with who can run for state delegate or senator. The Question. If passed, Question Two would require candidates running for state delegate or senator to have maintained...
WMDT.com
New funding helps local non-profits address substance abuse, deadline approaching
DELAWARE – In Delaware, a new fund supporting local non-profits that provide substance abuse resources has extended its deadline to apply. Thanks to ARPA dollars, the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund’s goal is to reduce overdose deaths in the first state. The funding provides resources to local...
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week
Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
Race to watch: Delaware’s U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester faces GOP challenger Lee Murphy, for a third time
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Delaware voters will have a familiar choice at the top of the ballot this midterm election. Republican Lee Murphy, for a third time, is running to replace Lisa Blunt Rochester as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House.
WDEL 1150AM
Biopharmaceutical company to expand in Glasgow
Uvax Bio LLC, which was founded in Delaware in 2018, has announced plans for an expansion, and significant increase in its workforce. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership said Uvax plans an $8-million investment in wet lab and office space at Springside Plaza in Glasgow. The biopharmaceutical company expects to add more...
WMDT.com
DART Partners with the Delaware Food Bank for 25th Annual Stuff-the-Bus Food Drive
DELAWARE – DART’s annual Stuff-the-Bus thanksgiving food drive is returning to celebrate 25 years. The drive is all about assisting food-insecure Delawareans ahead of the holiday season, and this year they have a goal of collecting up to 25 tons of food. There are multiple days and locations...
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
WDEL 1150AM
Medicare Advantage alternative bill introduced in Delaware General Assembly for Wed. session
Developments are expected soon on the legislative and judicial fronts regarding the future of the State of Delaware's program to convert to a Medicare Advantage plan, affecting more than 30,000 state retirees and their families. The Special Medicfill Supplement plan would be replaced with a Medicare Advantage plan that many...
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
Many of Maryland's past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry, the authors write. The post Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry appeared first on Maryland Matters.
