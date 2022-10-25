ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WMDT.com

Del. school libraries getting $1 million statewide investment

DELAWARE – First State students will soon have better access to learning materials and resources in their school libraries. That’s thanks to a $1 million state investment between the state, and the Delaware Library Consortium. The funding is being added to the Delaware Division of Libraries for the...
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's official state dinosaur is signed into law

Delaware has a new state dinosaur, and it might be even scarier than a T-Rex. The state picked which prehistoric reptile got to hold the title of Official State Dinosaur by enlisting the help of middle schoolers. House Bill 390, which designates the Dryptosauridae as the state dinosaur, was drafted...
beckerspayer.com

Delaware reverses course on Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees

Delaware will not implement Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware's Medicare Advantage plan for 2023, after a judge sided with state retirees opposed to the plan, the Delaware News Journal reported. The state's Employee Benefits Committee awarded Highmark the three-year contract to administer benefits for state employees in February. It...
WMDT.com

Open enrollment for MD Health Connection begins on Nov. 1st

MARYLAND – The annual open enrollment for the Maryland Health Connection is fast approaching, starting on November 1st. Those buying their own health insurance could stand to benefit from state and federal funding aimed at knocking down coverage prices. “We received that originally through the American Rescue Plan Act....
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Delaware's state dinosaur is officially the Dryptosauridae - here's how it happened

Delaware now has a state dinosaur - the Dryptosauridae - following a student-led project to nominate, choose and defend their choice for this recognition. Shue Medill Middle School was approached about choosing a State Dinosaur by State Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, who learned that Maryland had one. The process had to be incorporated into the curriculum, including a social studies component.
delawarepublic.org

Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
WMDT.com

High Capacity Magazine buyback events announced in Del.

DELAWARE – The State of Delaware has announced High Capacity Magazine buyback events for residents. In June 2022, Governor John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week

Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
WGMD Radio

Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate

The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM

Biopharmaceutical company to expand in Glasgow

Uvax Bio LLC, which was founded in Delaware in 2018, has announced plans for an expansion, and significant increase in its workforce. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership said Uvax plans an $8-million investment in wet lab and office space at Springside Plaza in Glasgow. The biopharmaceutical company expects to add more...
WHYY

New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
