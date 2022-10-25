ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania ‘shaken up’ after Porsche is stolen

By Nicki Cox, Evan Real
 2 days ago

Dolores Catania was left feeling rattled after her Porsche was stolen straight from her boyfriend’s driveway early Saturday morning.

Sources close to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 51, say the luxury vehicle was taken from Paul “Paulie” Connell’s home in Edgewater, N.J., at around 6 a.m.

“Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities,” an insider told Page Six exclusively, adding that a police report has been filed in Bergen County.

“She is aggravated but also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway,” the source continued.

Catania’s ex-boyfriend, David Principe, got her the car — a gesture that became a point of controversy amongst the “RHONJ” cast during Season 11.

Catania says the car was stolen outside boyfriend Paulie Connell’s home.
Instagram/paul_g_connell

At the time, Catania told some of her castmates to “go f–k” themselves after they insinuated Principe gave her the car to stall on buying an engagement ring.

“He didn’t give her a ring, so she didn’t move in [with him], but he just got her a Porsche,” Jackie Goldschneider said to the group, to which her husband, Evan, quipped back, “It means, ‘I’m just going to get you a car instead of a ring.’”

Such comments caused Catania to depart the scene. “Everyone’s talking behind my back about getting a f–king Porsche, and I want to leave,” she said during her exit. “F–k you. Learn how not to talk behind my f–king back.”

Although Catania and Principe, 58, split last year, she kept the lavish gift.

Despite the unnerving theft, Catania knows she can rely on her Irish beau, Connell — a man she says makes her feel “safe and secure.”

The reality star is “shaken up” following the incident.
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty

“I love everything about Paulie. I love the familiarity that I have with how he reminds me of, like, an old-school guy that I grew up with. And he’s so good to me,” she gushed about him to Page Six in May.

Meanwhile, Connell — who had never seen an episode of “RHONJ” before meeting Catania — said he loves the Bravolebrity’s “honesty.”

Catania and Principe split last year.
Getty Images

“She’s just a very genuine, good person and it’s just nice to have somebody that supports you and has your back,” he told us, adding that he now loves watching “New Jersey” with his leading lady.

“I think it’s hilarious because I’m so close to her and she’s so funny. Like, she’s very witty. So I get it more.”

Page Six reached out to the Bergen County Sheriff’s office for an update on the case but has yet to hear back.

